England's positivity restored to levels not seen in 100 years. Everybody clap
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's what you get for carousing with strumpets in Gin Alley.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
slow clap.gif.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Geez.  I take one international vacation and look what happens.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size

Slap you dick if you believe
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kappa slappas with the clappa
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, the British love a crisis.

They love to pull together and do it for England. Well, England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, with some overseas territories like the Isle of Mann, the Scilly Islands and the Channel Islands, etc. etc. and so on and so forth.

Keep calm and keep on watching Carry On movies about the War. In a pinch, Benny Hill will do.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: [img.memecdn.com image 500x938]
Slap you dick if you believe


Bring out the swear box.

farkING HELL!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Fano: [img.memecdn.com image 500x938]
Slap you dick if you believe

Bring out the swear box.

farkING HELL!


The box is currently not available. Fairy in front would have told you, but she's a bit tongue-tied at the moment.
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's because they think they'll be able to recolonize the US once we collapse.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Jack the Ripper, but he did his small part to slow the spread of venereal disease.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
well once all the stds become treatment resistant your going to see a abrupt end of the free love movement and people are going to aim for 1 sexual partner for life 2 if your a whore.

treatment resistant syphilis is on the up so don't know what the social reaction are going to be when people who sleep around start dying in their early 40's. (if it keeps going and become fully resistant.)

but hey been there before history is a circle of ultra liberalisation of sex followed by ultra conservatism. we kinda change the game with the pill & condom + stds cures but if resistant strain keep poping up, sleeping around might be a evolutionary dead end again.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can almost hear Jeb Bush, can't you? "Please... clap?"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the clap is no joke. i can tell you a few times. stay safe
 
jchic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Avoid the clap - Jimmy Dugan
Youtube 7U8pNjwn7jU
 
