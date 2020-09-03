 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   King Louis XVI removed due to civil unrest, not a repeat from 1792
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are not amused"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/great-great-great-grandson of the woman who probably didn't say that
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the King of the Free, The Donald, inherits his title, Bien-Aimé (Well Loved) by default.

Speaking of disappearing statues, you don't see a lot of those naked Trump statues any more, do you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: "We are not amused"

[Fark user image 425x500]

/great-great-great-grandson of the woman who probably didn't say that


Don't forget Notre Dame. Maybe some of the people who promised millions towards the rebuilding should ante up.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's just outlaw all statues of people and end this madness.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the indiscriminate defacing and destruction isn't all that different from ISIS blowing up UNESCO-designated statues and temples.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Feh! I've knocked down larger amounts of bourbon than that!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any of these kings still good tho.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we falsely equate the destruction of millenia-old ruins with taking down a statue some city gave another city in the 1960s?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this is why we can't have nice things
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is this the thread where we falsely equate the destruction of millenia-old ruins with taking down a statue some city gave another city in the 1960s?


Yep! Two above you, as a matter of fact.

\ Excellent timing there.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is this the thread where we falsely equate the destruction of millenia-old ruins with taking down a statue some city gave another city in the 1960s?


Is this the thread were we justify the destruction of statues because they aren't all that old?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Pretty sure the indiscriminate defacing and destruction isn't all that different from ISIS blowing up UNESCO-designated statues and temples.


The last absolute despot of Europe can get farked.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get it that the town was named after the King of France during his lifetime. He was a heinous dude! Why a statue when the place is simply named after him. He didn't do a damn thing in his life to merit a commemorative statue anywhere. Off with his head.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was the worst since Louis the 1st.

Allan Sherman - You Went The Wrong Way Old King Louie
Youtube Ohom8t0O-bg
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: He was the worst since Louis the 1st.

[YouTube video: Allan Sherman - You Went The Wrong Way Old King Louie]


I think I have a vinyl of that back at parents' house.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: I get it that the town was named after the King of France during his lifetime. He was a heinous dude! Why a statue when the place is simply named after him. He didn't do a damn thing in his life to merit a commemorative statue anywhere. Off with his head.


How about Muhammadaliville?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey look, it's the people who think property is the most important thing. More important than justice, more important than liberty, more important than human lives

I'd say y'all worship Mammon but in our corrupt, materialistic society that particular zinger doesn't really have any zip on it

How about psychopath? Does that do anything?  Hope so
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm next aren't I
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: ElecricalPast: Pretty sure the indiscriminate defacing and destruction isn't all that different from ISIS blowing up UNESCO-designated statues and temples.

The last absolute despot of Europe can get farked.


I mean, he kind of did.
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Hey look, it's the people who think property is the most important thing. More important than justice, more important than liberty, more important than human lives

I'd say y'all worship Mammon but in our corrupt, materialistic society that particular zinger doesn't really have any zip on it

How about psychopath? Does that do anything?  Hope so


Can I have your stuff?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Next?
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It should be moved to the White House driveway. As a warning.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: ElecricalPast: Pretty sure the indiscriminate defacing and destruction isn't all that different from ISIS blowing up UNESCO-designated statues and temples.

The last absolute despot of Europe can get farked.


Not counting the Romanovs?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All that's left to do now is change the name of the city.
 
