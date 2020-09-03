 Skip to content
(Metro)   Persequimur somnia in balneo speculum   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Bang Bang, Tattoo, Dylan Harraway, social media, Modern problems, Body modification, Kylie Jenner, social media user  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 How the hell did the tattoo artist not notice ?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Perseus insomnia in Borneo speculates
 
Lord_Antigorn [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After firing the headline into Google translate, it should definitely be a HOTY contender.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Elohssa na tahw
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Viros non peanitet.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No ragrets.
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've seen way worse tats.  He should just lean into it.
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think he may be a little (thing with sunglasses) backward.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lord_Antigorn: After firing the headline into Google translate, it should definitely be a HOTY contender.


I was really wondering what this story has to do with sleeping whale gynecologists.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder what other mirrors that tattoo artist chases his dreams on and if a razor blade is involved.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: No ragrets.


Yes?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.