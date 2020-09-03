 Skip to content
Magnet fisher finds grenade in Beaver Dam River
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if he got his magnet back.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've had a Hell of a haul of fish that day if it had detonated.

Boom.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I thought I left that in my desk!"
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magnet fisher finds grenade in Beaver Dam River


It's pretty common for beavers to have grenades, they use them to destroy the dam if they're ever invaded.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if someone was trying to destroy the dam and forgot to pull the pin in their haste.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was he hoping for? Steelhead?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nice beaver!"

"Thanks, I just had it grenaded."
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dummy training grenades were a popular and common purchase from the ubiquitous Army/Navy surplus stores that were still around when I was a kid in the 1960s. My neighbor had one. We had endless fun with it..

Sure, you have to treat it as "possibly" live if you find one like that, but the spoon is gone which means the thing has at least had the fuse triggered. Not likely to just spontaneously explode. And my money is on dummy.

/once used a practice grenade and a chisel to take the P trap off a sink in basic training after my dog tags went down the drain
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note: I miss recreational neodymium super magnets before dumb kids started swallowing them
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a thing to find in Beaver. Damn.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Or the spoon handle rusted away but the pin didn't.

I've had several practice grenades over the years, with spoons, and while I've seen rust on the spoons I have never once seen it on the pin or pin ring.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This happens a lot for magnet fishing.  The channel I follow has found them on two different occasions and I've seen, I think, at least two fark links on other magnet fishers finding them, and a couple more videos on Youtube.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bring up something I've thought of over the years, and just what kind of shiatstorm it would create.

Item 1: Horders who get obsessed with odd things, such as WW1 and WW2 objects...
Item 2: Reality shows which try to glamourize buying old abandoned storage units...

Just what kind of shiat show would result if you cracked one pf those units open, and buried at the back, under all the usual detriteous, is a couple of old stamped crates...  and when pried open, you find a wide selection of vintage mortar shells, 50lb bombs, grenades, etc..

The WW2 stuff wouldn't be too bad, but the WW1 shiat used nitro as the high explosive (*if* I remember correctly), and after a centurary... that shiat would be crystalized, and gone from 'mildly' unstable to 'look at it wrong and it will blow up' unstable.

And given the volume, it would have to be detonated in place, so potentially good bye storage yard...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's kinda cool. Usually you only find skanks around Beaver Dam.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I remember seeing those in the Army Navy around 1999.  I had to talk myself out of getting one by saying to myself "You know you're going to throw that at a car that cuts you off on the way home with it."
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That would be Blacque Jacque Shellacque -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beaver dam?

farm8.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Okay... if you say so, babe.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I used to go magnet fishing in a dinghy as a kid. Rowed around the Marina docks trailing a huge honking magnet.

Mostly I found huge amounts of rust and uselessly rusty tools. Gave up on it after a few weeks.
 
military armrest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This the second time my hometown of 15,000 people has made Fark.  Last time it was because a woman brought her service animal kangaroo into the local McDonalds.

https://www.fark.com/comments/8584668​/​Woman-with-kangaroo-service-animal-ask​ed-to-leave-McDonalds-Shed-probably-ha​ve-better-luck-at-IHOP

The grenade was from WWII and likely has been in the lake since the 40's.  The dam is pretty close to the old ammunition plant that operated during WWII. According to some of the old-timers on Facebook it did manufacture grenades for the war.  It might have been thought to be dud and dumped.  Dumping stuff in the lake seemed to be the answer for everything back in the day.  I'm pretty sure that is not the only one in the lake.  Beaver Dam lake was originally swamp land before the dam was put in and the bottom is really mucky.  Easy for small objects to the stuck and the lake's clarity is really poor.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrogSmash: The WW2 stuff wouldn't be too bad, but the WW1 shiat used nitro as the high explosive (*if* I remember correctly), and after a centurary... that shiat would be crystalized, and gone from 'mildly' unstable to 'look at it wrong and it will blow up' unstable.


You're thinking of picric acid.
 
