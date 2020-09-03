 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Former UK politician claims there is nothing suspicious about the £88m solar power contract the Ugandan government gave her company, even though the company has no experience in the industry, is run by her and her son, and does not have a website   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their research and development unit should have raised the first red flag...
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CTO:
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uganda be kidding me.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple enough to fix - ensure that UK Export Finance reject the loan application due to the appearance of impropriety. They're quite capable of doing so, require little justification when rejecting a loan, and would effectively end the bid.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when is Trump bringing her onboard?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cynicalbastard: So when is Trump bringing her onboard?


If she wasn't British, and Trump didn't already have an absolute lackey in place as Treasury Secretary...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee - sounds a lot like Hunter Biden, so it must be totally legit.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally not legit. That kind of bullshait is reserved for guys from Whitefish.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Gee - sounds a lot like Hunter Biden, so it must be totally legit.


Careful I have been told that political children are off limits.
 
skipperjohn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that UK politician possibly from Nigeria?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Hachitori: Gee - sounds a lot like Hunter Biden, so it must be totally legit.

Careful I have been told that political children are off limits.



Who he's related to is irrelevant. But some evidence of wrong doing would be nice.

It's ok, I'll wait.....
 
