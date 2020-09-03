 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1861, Confederate forces entered Kentucky, and have been there ever since   (history.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fortunately for the USA, Lincoln was a political and strategic genius.  Seldom are the people in power the ones you actually need to confront a crisis.

/take the pandemic
//please take the pandemic
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they awoke tue drunken midget known as Grant.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: And then they awoke tue drunken midget known as Grant.


Midget?
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the "pleasure" of living in KY for a couple years. They really don't know what side they were on.

/of course they didn't then, either.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: puffy999: And then they awoke tue drunken midget known as Grant.

Midget?


Beats me as well. Google says he was 5'8". I guess that's a bit on the short side.
 
Kuta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why Obama's Red Line in Syria was folly.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fireproof: g.fro: puffy999: And then they awoke tue drunken midget known as Grant.

Midget?

Beats me as well. Google says he was 5'8". I guess that's a bit on the short side.


In the 19th century the average height for males of European descent was around 5'5".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

g.fro: Midget?


Fireproof:
Beats me as well. Google says he was 5'8". I guess that's a bit on the short side.

yakmans_dad: .

In the 19th century the average height for males of European descent was around 5'5".


Hey if I'm short because I'm not six feet tall, so is he. Advancements in diet be damned.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Fireproof: g.fro: puffy999: And then they awoke tue drunken midget known as Grant.

Midget?

Beats me as well. Google says he was 5'8". I guess that's a bit on the short side.

In the 19th century the average height for males of European descent was around 5'5".


Yep. If you were 6ft tall back then you were considered quite tall and were definitely noticeable in a crowd.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

g.fro: I had the "pleasure" of living in KY for a couple years. They really don't know what side they were on.

/of course they didn't then, either.


It's almost like people have free thought or something.
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

knbwhite: g.fro: I had the "pleasure" of living in KY for a couple years. They really don't know what side they were on.

/of course they didn't then, either.

It's almost like people have free thought or something.


Uh...ok?
 
