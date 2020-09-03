 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Ship carrying thousands of cattle disappears at sea, as investigators fear it was yet another vessel taken by the Bermooda Triangle   (aljazeera.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"These cows should never have been at sea."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An udder cowtastrophe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They were told U-Boats were in the area but the captain insisted on pressing ahead.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thankfully at least one crew member survived to tell what happened.  So many times ships go down with no survivors and we can only guess what led to the tragedy.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great. And now, to endure a thread of butchered cattle-themed puns, as if the steaks weren't high enough. Won't bother to take stock of the situation, can't steer a proper course, and now the owners are stuck having a cow as they milk the loss for all it's worth from their insurers.

Personally, I can't abide that kind of cheap humor. Not my field, and certainly not my stile.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Submitter is why we should probably still be teaching geography in schools.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cow Latitudes?

The Doors - Horse Latitudes [HQ]
Youtube r7_S7omKaFA
 
rhodabear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nunes - seen any cows? MOOOO
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Possibly Mootiny?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like the ship was capsized. At first I feared it was a mootiny.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: They were told U-Boats were in the area but the captain insisted on pressing ahead.


The captain always did have a beef with the Germans when it came to steering - a cowchip on his shoulder, you might say.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Krakens should eat mor chickin
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mainsail: Possibly Mootiny?


Aaaargh,
 
JasonSandwich [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
@jakedata
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Herd immersity
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

twistedsteel5252: Krakens should eat mor chickin


Hey, Seattle's doing just fine on that front, thanks.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Submitter is why we should probably still be teaching geography in schools.


You's in the wrong thread, Pork, boy!!! This here's fer cows!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: twistedsteel5252: Krakens should eat mor chickin

Hey, Seattle's doing just fine on that front, thanks.


The kraken or the chicken? Because, I must say, the timeline we're in? I wouldn't be a bit surprised at reports of horrific sea monsters off either coast.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: mainsail: Possibly Mootiny?

Aaaargh,


I have no beef with you.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe all those ships with wadded welding rods in between the Ill fitting plates are breaking apart now. Usually takes 15-20 years for that to start.

Third world labour can be exciting!
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, I can see how a top heavy conversion like this wouldn't do well if it were hit broadside in a typhoon ravaged sea!

aljazeera.comView Full Size


It's kinda insane that the crew was asked to sail given the conditions, but I'm sure the owners don't GAF about the crew and are only minorly annoyed at having to file insurance paperwork for the ship and cargo.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

syrynxx: "These cows should never have been at sea."


They never got to sea my belly either.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel sadder about the cattle drowning than the people.  Don't like to think about 6,000 cattle drowning.  :(
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: FormlessOne: twistedsteel5252: Krakens should eat mor chickin

Hey, Seattle's doing just fine on that front, thanks.

The kraken or the chicken? Because, I must say, the timeline we're in? I wouldn't be a bit surprised at reports of horrific sea monsters off either coast.


...who told you about our giant aquatic sea chicken, lurking in Puget Sound to peck unwary paddle boats?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I feel sadder about the cattle drowning than the people.  Don't like to think about 6,000 cattle drowning.  :(


That's because you are a terrible person.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I feel sadder about the cattle drowning than the people.  Don't like to think about 6,000 cattle drowning.  :(


I know. I also think of all the delicious hamburgers and steaks now never to be. ::le sigh::
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mainsail: big pig peaches: mainsail: Possibly Mootiny?

Aaaargh,

I have no beef with you.


You beat me to the pun and udderly humiliated me.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll be okay. They have herd immunity.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: GanjSmokr: I feel sadder about the cattle drowning than the people.  Don't like to think about 6,000 cattle drowning.  :(

I know. I also think of all the delicious hamburgers and steaks now never to be. ::le sigh::


Well, not for humans.  I can ensure you they'll be enjoyed by a wide variety of sea life
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This would not have happened to a Cowpens-class ship.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Something just came out of the back of the ship. It's a dark object. Perhaps a diver. A second. A third ... no life raft yet. ... Oh my God, they're cows!"
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: mainsail: big pig peaches: mainsail: Possibly Mootiny?

Aaaargh,

I have no beef with you.

You beat me to the pun and udderly humiliated me.


Don't be cowed by staking a claim a little late.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: xxBirdMadGirlxx: FormlessOne: twistedsteel5252: Krakens should eat mor chickin

Hey, Seattle's doing just fine on that front, thanks.

The kraken or the chicken? Because, I must say, the timeline we're in? I wouldn't be a bit surprised at reports of horrific sea monsters off either coast.

...who told you about our giant aquatic sea chicken, lurking in Puget Sound to peck unwary paddle boats?


I know a couple people who went to school at UPS. The stories - they can be interesting.

Or utterly, ridiculously bland. Apparently, there's no in between out Tacoma way.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And, now, they're sea cows.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They've been outflanked beef oar.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mainsail: big pig peaches: mainsail: big pig peaches: mainsail: Possibly Mootiny?

Aaaargh,

I have no beef with you.

You beat me to the pun and udderly humiliated me.

Don't be cowed by staking

steaking a claim a little late.

It was right there, man!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, I can see how a top heavy conversion like this wouldn't do well if it were hit broadside in a typhoon ravaged sea!

[aljazeera.com image 850x478]

It's kinda insane that the crew was asked to sail given the conditions, but I'm sure the owners don't GAF about the crew and are only minorly annoyed at having to file insurance paperwork for the ship and cargo.



There are some very cool videos about purpose-built livestock carriers in that part of the world.  New Zealand and Australia ship an incredible amount of live sheep to the Middle East for Islamic holidays.  All sorts of provisions for moving the livestock in and out, food & water, proper ventilation, and then of course hosing all the crap out at the end of the voyage.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP, sea cows
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: And, now, they're sea cows.
[Fark user image image 250x188]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
