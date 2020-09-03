 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   County Constable serving warrant goes to the neighbors address in error, tries to serve the neighbor, argues for a bit, stops to pee in the yard to mark his territory then drives across the front lawn. The arrestacrats   (tucsonlocalmedia.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Service of process, Pima County Constable Oscar Vasquez, Training Board, Automobile, Constable Ethics, county cars, Presiding Constable Michael Stevenson, Pima County Board of Supervisors  
•       •       •

1062 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it take an act of Congress to fire some people???
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Why does it take an act of Congress to fire some people???


I know, he was elected, I meant "gotten rid of" instead of "fired." Same thing, though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not RTFA, was it Roscoe or Enis that did this?
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People underestimate Bob at their own peril.


/yolo
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least no one got shot, tased or otherwise damaged. The dogs didn't even get hurt.

Hell's Bells, I can't believe that's our takeaway these days.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well no one was shot, so there's that
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Combustion: Why does it take an act of Congress to fire some people???

I know, he was elected, I meant "gotten rid of" instead of "fired." Same thing, though.


Elections have consequences, or so I've heard.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
shakes tiny fist
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: "unzipped his pants and took a leak-a performance that was captured on a security cam "

Well there's your problem. Should have confiscated her recording equipment
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size

"When you gotta go, you gotta go."
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Promote him!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know, after a second read- I'm starting to think alcohol might have been involved.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
haha that right there, oh wait, hang on...HAHAHAHA that right there is why you are a farking constable. You idiot.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The a-pisstocrats.

He reminds me of John Oxendine, who was the insurance commissioner for Georgia.  He kept the state body shop busy with his lousy driving.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Woman is lucky she wasn't shot 37 times.
 
nursetim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

good_2_go: People underestimate Bob at their own peril.


/yolo


Glad to see a Constable Bob reference early in the thread.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the dumbass voters of Pima County, right next door to the dumbass voters of Maricopa County, who brought you 24 years of Sheriff Joe. It's not really shocking anymore.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So a true professional then.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Brought to you by the dumbass voters of Pima County, right next door to the dumbass voters of Maricopa County, who brought you 24 years of Sheriff Joe. It's not really shocking anymore.


I moved to Tucson 4 years ago to be close to my parents who retired down here. They have passed, and I am looking forward to moving back to Wisconsin soon. There are too many farking idiot neoconservatives down here and the roads are abysmal.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

general tso: Danger Avoid Death: Brought to you by the dumbass voters of Pima County, right next door to the dumbass voters of Maricopa County, who brought you 24 years of Sheriff Joe. It's not really shocking anymore.

I moved to Tucson 4 years ago to be close to my parents who retired down here. They have passed, and I am looking forward to moving back to Wisconsin soon. There are too many farking idiot neoconservatives down here and the roads are abysmal.


wisconsin isn't a bastion of progressive thought these days either

Come to MN help us keep the nutcases at bay
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.