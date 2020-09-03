 Skip to content
 
(AZCentral)   ASU: we want all students to wear masks and practice social distancing. ASU professor: class, you are too spread out, I demand you all crunch into the first two rows of my classroom and all sit side by side   (azcentral.com) divider line
55
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having a PhD and working alongside many others, I can confirm that we have our share of dumbasses.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He needs a timeout from infecting, I mean teaching, students until the pandemic is contained.  He can spend more time with beloved ego that way.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: side by side
TFA: every other seat
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine has told me that there are plenty of pics/videos out there of nubile lasses clad and also not clad in Sun Devils gear who are irresponsibly not practicing social distancing with one another.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he has tenure move to revoke it, if he doesn't, get rid of him.

Too stupid to be a community college professor [save your ASU jokes] :D
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's over 800 cases at ASU:

https://www.abc15.com/news/getting-ba​c​k-to-school/asu-reporting-over-800-pos​itive-cases-among-students-and-staff

What that means is, if you value your life, or the life of your child, pull them the FARK OUT OF THERE.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know those morons that say "love it or leave it" and "I'll help you pack"?  Do you think they would sponsor a gofundme for my family to leave this pathetic shiathole of a country?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seager is was an associate professor at ASU's School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment on the Tempe campus."

FTFM
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire him for violating public safety, has to be an out for that.

Also perfect time to get rid of social frats and sororities, start revoking charters permanently for the parties
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ASU Students: "Can you get pregnant if you do it on a houseboat??"
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: If he has tenure move to revoke it

Tenure at the University level is exceptionally difficult to get requiring a lot of proving yourself worthy of it.  The point of attaining it is now that you've clearly demonstrated your ability, you have academic freedom to explore your ideas no matter what other people think of them without fear of repercussions.  I think that's an exceptionally important thing to maintain at the University level.  Then community college instructors and grade school teachers stole the idea and completely f*cking ruined it such that now people think tenure is a thing all educators get after 3 years of not getting fired.
If this guy has tenure, he earned it and no matter how f*cking stupid his ideas are, so long as he doesn't break any laws he should get to keep it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: ASU Students: "Can you get pregnant if you do it on a houseboat??


How Babby Formed - an ASU doctoral thesis.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: ASU Students: "Can you get pregnant if you do it on a houseboat??"


No, you're thinking of doing it inside a condo.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.


Spotted the problem.  There is no more perfect breeding ground of the Dunning-Kruger Effect than engineers.  There is just something about mastery of a mathematical science that convinces them they know everything.  Almost every version of Truther in existence the only people in the circles I run in that subscribe are inevitably engineers.  There is something about understanding the inherent frailty of the human body in comparison to the forces of physics that breaks their brains, I think.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.


EE, PE.
(Fine I only have a BS, but in my line of work PE is normally > MS or PH.D.)

We also have our share of 'wtf are you thinking'?

Now... if licensed, would this qualify as an ethics violation?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, you will all sit on my lap one by one and tell me what you want for Christmas.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Subby: side by side
TFA: every other seat


I am not sure what luxury classrooms you went to where every seat was 3 ft away so that every other seat gave you 6 ft separation...

Professors can be oddly dumb and stalwart about things.  Especially anything pertaining to the classroom.  Assigned seating for example.

If you have a large classroom (10 rows of seats) and only 9 students, at least one student will sit in the 10th row.  It would be nice to have that student closer to save energy speaking and projecting your voice.  Especially with a mask/shield on.

Benefit of the doubt is that is possibly what the professor was trying to do, have the students closer to be better heard. First 3-4 rows should be fine to have everyone closer and maintaining 6 ft.  Most colleges are putting signs on chairs stating DONT SIT HERE.  As a typical mask-hole, he took it too far.

...and that's when Associate Professor Thomas Seager learned how keeping it real can go very wrong...
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

I could maybe see testing as an instance where in person is required (to prevent cheating and limit available resources to test what you actually know).  But for a lecture?  why do you need to be in person, when there's a pandemic?  Surely, assignments can be handed in digitally, or in a drop box at the professor's office.

similarly, I don't see why something like office hours and other forms of 1-on-1 help couldn't be done on Zoom as well.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: A friend of mine has told me that there are plenty of pics/videos out there of nubile lasses clad and also not clad in Sun Devils gear who are irresponsibly not practicing social distancing with one another.


There was one back in the 90s whose pictures were located on the college server, which subsequently crashed due to high demand and traffic, according to legend.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have met so many engineers that are conservative loons. How can you go through that much math and science and still be a conservative loon?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: There's over 800 cases at ASU:

https://www.abc15.com/news/getting-bac​k-to-school/asu-reporting-over-800-pos​itive-cases-among-students-and-staff

What that means is, if you value your life, or the life of your child, pull them the FARK OUT OF THERE.


800 cases at Univ. of GA...goddamit we are going to beat the SEC in something this fall!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: He needs a timeout from infecting, I mean teaching, students until the pandemic is contained.  He can spend more time with beloved ego that way.


seems the god complex is not limited to doctors
 
rewind2846
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"On Twitter, Seager has openly renounced the severity of COVID-19 and has claimed that the recent statistics regarding the virus, including death counts, are false."

Check the tweet lower down on the page. Proof positive that "educated" doesn't always mean "smart". Maskholes are everywhere, even teaching your kids.
 
reveal101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

I could maybe see testing as an instance where in person is required (to prevent cheating and limit available resources to test what you actually know).  But for a lecture?  why do you need to be in person, when there's a pandemic?  Surely, assignments can be handed in digitally, or in a drop box at the professor's office.

similarly, I don't see why something like office hours and other forms of 1-on-1 help couldn't be done on Zoom as well.


My youngest is in elementary and had her second day of school yesterday in Calgary. She said many kids think the social distancing is a joke, and when she asked some to step away from her, they made fun of her.

They cannot maintain social distancing in an elementary, and I sincerely doubt they can properly in a university. You can always have faith in the idiots to be idiots however.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Being educated doesn't necessarily mean you're intelligent.
 
lennavan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.


... said the obvious humanities major.  ;-P

Of the many reasons why the laboratory portion of science classes won't work well distance learning I'm going to go with I don't think many people have fume hoods at home.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.


Considering the type of people that many of engineers I've known personally are I'd have to a hard disagree there.

/smart at THE ONE thing that they specialize in in their field, incredibly foolish in EVERY other area of life. Insert sad/funny incredibly accurate dilbert joke about engineers here.
 
Kooj
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.


My sample size with ASU engineering Phds is 2, but it strikes me as significant that they both had problems in academia. Neither were liked by their colleagues or their students.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.


Seems like he's more interested in becoming a conductor.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

reveal101: akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

I could maybe see testing as an instance where in person is required (to prevent cheating and limit available resources to test what you actually know).  But for a lecture?  why do you need to be in person, when there's a pandemic?  Surely, assignments can be handed in digitally, or in a drop box at the professor's office.

similarly, I don't see why something like office hours and other forms of 1-on-1 help couldn't be done on Zoom as well.

My youngest is in elementary and had her second day of school yesterday in Calgary. She said many kids think the social distancing is a joke, and when she asked some to step away from her, they made fun of her.

They cannot maintain social distancing in an elementary, and I sincerely doubt they can properly in a university. You can always have faith in the idiots to be idiots however.


Just to be clear, I was referring to distance learning, as in staying home and doing everything remotely on a tablet/laptop.

I agree you're never going to keep children 6 feet apart with their masks on all day long.

College students and professors SHOULD know better, but you're always going to have people like this professor who think they are the smartest person in the room regarding Covid precautions.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

akya: similarly, I don't see why something like office hours and other forms of 1-on-1 help couldn't be done on Zoom as well.


in short...administration.  I have tried to suggest this and it always turns into two reasons why not:

1) You are supposed to be working = in your office or classroom 40 hours a week.  The admin of colleges are still old and are struggling to embrace a paperless office.  How would they be able to tell you are actually having office hours online and not goofing off?

2) Second reason, your chair needs to talk to you ASAP.  they need to know when you are in your office so they can stop by whenever.  Note: this ties into the first point.  God forbid they send you an email to set up a time to meet, or handle the discussion via email.  That and this is education and not surgery.  You can wait an hour to for an email reply to find out if the faculty member submitted his travel approval form for the conference in three months.

This pandemic is really illuminating aspects of "college" and bringing some issues into the spotlight.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

Spotted the problem.  There is no more perfect breeding ground of the Dunning-Kruger Effect than engineers.  There is just something about mastery of a mathematical science that convinces them they know everything.  Almost every version of Truther in existence the only people in the circles I run in that subscribe are inevitably engineers.  There is something about understanding the inherent frailty of the human body in comparison to the forces of physics that breaks their brains, I think.


The most brilliant electronics engineer I ever met once spent a half hour explaining to me how the moon landings prove that the earth is only 5000 years old and Charles Darwin was full of shiat.

/I mentioned that vacuum cementing is a thing
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course this is an ASU professor doing this. Sometimes I think the only thing lower than their admission standards are their hiring standards.

/And I can say that as an alum
//Before they started priding themselves on being the largest university
///And that's only because state law won't let them charge students a billion dollars a class
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

reveal101: akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

I could maybe see testing as an instance where in person is required (to prevent cheating and limit available resources to test what you actually know).  But for a lecture?  why do you need to be in person, when there's a pandemic?  Surely, assignments can be handed in digitally, or in a drop box at the professor's office.

similarly, I don't see why something like office hours and other forms of 1-on-1 help couldn't be done on Zoom as well.

My youngest is in elementary and had her second day of school yesterday in Calgary. She said many kids think the social distancing is a joke, and when she asked some to step away from her, they made fun of her.

They cannot maintain social distancing in an elementary, and I sincerely doubt they can properly in a university. You can always have faith in the idiots to be idiots however.


As my sister, mother of an 8 and 6-year old said "If you think kids aren't going to lick their hands and smack other kid which shouting "Covid Cooties" the first chance they get, you have never met a school-aged child"
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lennavan: akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

... said the obvious humanities major.  ;-P

Of the many reasons why the laboratory portion of science classes won't work well distance learning I'm going to go with I don't think many people have fume hoods at home.


I was a CS major.  ;-P

Sorry for not specifically mentioning lab work.  But I only argued that lectures (IE not labs) should be done remotely.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kooj: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

My sample size with ASU engineering Phds is 2, but it strikes me as significant that they both had problems in academia. Neither were liked by their colleagues or their students.


Engineering, and I say this as the son of one and the brother of another, IS exactly the sort of discipline that is very attractive to people "on the spectrum"   Numbers don't have shades of gray formulas don't require you to acknowledge their emotions..  They are or they are not
 
Loren
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I am not sure what luxury classrooms you went to where every seat was 3 ft away so that every other seat gave you 6 ft separation...


But the rows aren't 6' apart.  If seats are 3' apart you can only use 1 in 4 to maintain 6' separation.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iaazathot: I have met so many engineers that are conservative loons. How can you go through that much math and science and still be a conservative loon?


Within STEM fields in academia, engineers have a pretty strong reputation for being conservative nuts.

That's not to say that professors in other fields aren't eccentric - a very high percentage of professors are nuts.  But engineers tend have a strong tendency to be conservative compared to say, physicists.  So its a different kind of nuttiness.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

Spotted the problem.  There is no more perfect breeding ground of the Dunning-Kruger Effect than engineers.  There is just something about mastery of a mathematical science that convinces them they know everything.  Almost every version of Truther in existence the only people in the circles I run in that subscribe are inevitably engineers.  There is something about understanding the inherent frailty of the human body in comparison to the forces of physics that breaks their brains, I think.


Book learning doesn't cure "stupid".

It's similar to the difference between processing power and hard drive space. You can add 20 hard drives, but the computer will still be slow.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: syrynxx: Subby: side by side
TFA: every other seat

I am not sure what luxury classrooms you went to where every seat was 3 ft away so that every other seat gave you 6 ft separation...

Professors can be oddly dumb and stalwart about things.  Especially anything pertaining to the classroom.  Assigned seating for example.

If you have a large classroom (10 rows of seats) and only 9 students, at least one student will sit in the 10th row.  It would be nice to have that student closer to save energy speaking and projecting your voice.  Especially with a mask/shield on.

Benefit of the doubt is that is possibly what the professor was trying to do, have the students closer to be better heard. First 3-4 rows should be fine to have everyone closer and maintaining 6 ft.  Most colleges are putting signs on chairs stating DONT SIT HERE.  As a typical mask-hole, he took it too far.

...and that's when Associate Professor Thomas Seager learned how keeping it real can go very wrong...


I'm fairly certain my point was that the students weren't sitting side by side as claimed. I didn't say anything about how far apart they were.

The "six foot" rule is based on an estimate of how far projectile particles travel forward from a cough or sneeze. It's more relevant that the students were in consecutive rows than their horizontal separation, since they would be facing forward.  Rows are not six feet from each other. Alternating seats in alternating rows would have been better.

A different article on this topic showed every other seat with a yellow paper on it to indicate "don't sit here."
 
lennavan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

akya: lennavan: akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

... said the obvious humanities major.  ;-P

Of the many reasons why the laboratory portion of science classes won't work well distance learning I'm going to go with I don't think many people have fume hoods at home.

I was a CS major.  ;-P

Sorry for not specifically mentioning lab work.  But I only argued that lectures (IE not labs) should be done remotely.


I think there are a lot of other reasons as well.  We could chat about how there is a lot more to college than just what goes on in the classroom, especially at Universities.  You're a silly pants if you go to a major University and all you do is take classes without taking advantage of the gazillions of other things it has to offer like the research, clubs, sports, activities and so on.

But I think the biggest reason has to do with the quality of education.  Yes, elementary schools can do distance learning but I would highly recommend you try (somehow?) to sit in on one of these days and see what it's actually like.  It is hugely problematic.  It's a fraction of the in-person quality and not all elementary kids have internet access, so not everyone can even attend.  But at the elementary level, who cares?  If a 2nd grade cohort doesn't learn much this year and so next year is behind, there's plenty of time to adapt curricula in the future to catch that cohort up because by the time they graduate from college they'll be basically the same.  You can't say the same with college seniors.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

Seems like he's more interested in becoming a conductor.


I was going to say something about creating an air gap, like a VFI. Ya know, to quench the current flow through an arc in the air.

Then I remembered SF6 is also a thing. Then giggled imagining a classroom being taught full of SF6.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

Spotted the problem.  There is no more perfect breeding ground of the Dunning-Kruger Effect than engineers.  There is just something about mastery of a mathematical science that convinces them they know everything.  Almost every version of Truther in existence the only people in the circles I run in that subscribe are inevitably engineers.  There is something about understanding the inherent frailty of the human body in comparison to the forces of physics that breaks their brains, I think.


Speaking of, a bunch of the 9/11 hijackers met as engineering grad students in Germany.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: LowbrowDeluxe: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

Spotted the problem.  There is no more perfect breeding ground of the Dunning-Kruger Effect than engineers.  There is just something about mastery of a mathematical science that convinces them they know everything.  Almost every version of Truther in existence the only people in the circles I run in that subscribe are inevitably engineers.  There is something about understanding the inherent frailty of the human body in comparison to the forces of physics that breaks their brains, I think.

Book learning doesn't cure "stupid".

It's similar to the difference between processing power and hard drive space. You can add 20 hard drives, but the computer will still be slow.


My Dad's an engineer, uncle is too, I was an engineering major before switching to bioscience, have lots of engineer friends and they indeed strongly lean to the right.
Engineer common traits: the "just world" fallacy, a mechanistic view of reality, mostly male, mostly middle-class, socially awkward, high likelihood of autism-spectrum, tendency toward misogyny and transactional relationships.
Most American engineers have little education in the arts, humanities and "soft" sciences due to the insanely demanding and specialized class workload required, and harbor resentment and show disrespect toward liberal arts majors in particular.
Add in that engineers are usually highly paid professionals and you have a great recipe for "things are the way they should be and other opinions are wrong/lazy/threatening". Cue the right-wing religion entering into things during an emotional crisis and you got yourself an educated Republican voter.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: FrancoFile: Dude, you're an engineer.  You should be better than that.

Considering the type of people that many of engineers I've known personally are I'd have to a hard disagree there.

/smart at THE ONE thing that they specialize in in their field, incredibly foolish in EVERY other area of life. Insert sad/funny incredibly accurate dilbert joke about engineers here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Should just be fired for cause.
 
mrcaffeine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lennavan: akya: If an elementary school can implement distance learning, I really don't understand why a university can't.

... said the obvious humanities major.  ;-P

Of the many reasons why the laboratory portion of science classes won't work well distance learning I'm going to go with I don't think many people have fume hoods at home.


My son (Engineering Major) has all virtual classes this semester (they shut down housing the other day because of so many clusters and sent him home) and his chem lab is virtual as well
 
lennavan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrcaffeine: and his chem lab is virtual as well useless


FTFY
 
