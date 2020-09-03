 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK court grants fake kidnap plot victim lifelong anonymity, releases her name   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Leeds Crown Court, Shannon Matthews, Prison, Michael Donovan, eight-year prison sentences, victim of a hoax kidnapping, new High Court ruling, false imprisonment  
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A certain agitator, we'll call her "Lisa S."

No, that's TOO obvious... let's say, "L. Simpson" ...
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
old name, she has a new identity.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: old name, she has a new identity.


Was the picture necesary? Do they have a copy of her DNA? We wouldn't want to make any mistakes.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
During their trial at Leeds Crown Court, prosecutors said Donovan kept Shannon drugged and imprisoned in his flat as part of a plan he and Matthews hatched to claim the reward money.

Maybe my English to English translator is down, but I wouldn't call that a fake kidnapping.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess they have "Karens" in the UK too.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pueblonative: During their trial at Leeds Crown Court, prosecutors said Donovan kept Shannon drugged and imprisoned in his flat as part of a plan he and Matthews hatched to claim the reward money.

Maybe my English to English translator is down, but I wouldn't call that a fake kidnapping.


The kid was sedated so technically not napping. Therefore the kid was not napped.

ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I won't say her name, but her initials are Shannon Matthews."
 
zzottt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For farks sake. First sentence!
 
