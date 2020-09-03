 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Huntsville School district postpones HS football game between cross-town rivals due to "inappropriate social media posts" regarding the game. And, since this is Alabama, you know EXACTLY what they mean by "inappropriate"   (al.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, High school, student form Huntsville High, Huntsville-Grissom football game, Grissom High School Families, Huntsville City Schools, College, Virgil I. Grissom High School, inappropriate social media posts  
•       •       •

1066 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 10:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't even go with something simple like "Grissom high school can DIAF!"?

Too soon?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gus_Gri​s​som#Apollo_program

/yes the school is named for him
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: They couldn't even go with something simple like "Grissom high school can DIAF!"?

Too soon?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gus_Gris​som#Apollo_program

/yes the school is named for him


Why be tacky when you can be racist?
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"racially-tinged"
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"You mother was a washed-out biotech researcher who never passed peer review after her PhD studies!"

"Yeah? Well your dad lost his guided missile development contract after copulating with a goat in front of the Secretary of Defense!"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Accusing of the other team of f*cking someone other than their sisters?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: NikolaiFarkoff: They couldn't even go with something simple like "Grissom high school can DIAF!"?

Too soon?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gus_Gris​som#Apollo_program

/yes the school is named for him

Why be tacky when you can be racist?


<WHYNOTBOTH.JPG>
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They called the UAB fans, didn't they?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Candid pictures of rivals fixing the cable?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Screencaps of subby's mom in a German Scheißer video?
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So....just like the years before?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Spell and grammar checked?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There be some fake ass names in that article.

Chip English and Mark Fleetwood.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
bangshift.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: Screencaps of subby's mom in a German Scheißer video?



No, sweety. I have never been in a German Scheißer video. Now, go to bed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Our students will be the future leaders in our community."

You see, theres your problem.
Your community should pick smarter kids from some other community to be your future leaders.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: There be some fake ass names in that article.

Chip English and Mark Fleetwood.


Chad Wolf?
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "You mother was a washed-out biotech researcher who never passed peer review after her PhD studies!"

"Yeah? Well your dad lost his guided missile development contract after copulating with a goat in front of the Secretary of Defense!"


This may contain more truth than snark.

The rivalry between HHS and GHS has its roots in "old money" vs "new money". HHS is largely representative of Huntsville's "old money" crowd; the local lawyers, old business owners, good-ole boy network, etc. GHS was built in South Huntsville area to support the large influx of scientists and engineers who migrated to the region (read: outsiders, I'm one of them) to work the space program and later the massive defense programs.

Both high schools traditionally serve higher-than-average income areas. About 5 years ago, some adjustments were made to the districting lines vis-a-vis the Federal Department of Education controls over the district, and GHS ended up having a lot more black kids in attendance than it did previously, and HHS demographics didn't really change.

There has been a lot of hand-wringing in the intervening years from GHS parents about the perceived increase in fights and bad conduct among students since the order.

Finley, the newish district superintendent (a replacement of an unpopular but very effective no-nonsense kind of guy) likely thinks postponing the game will allow the situation to cool off by the time the game is played.

Most of the folks in the area I've talked to about it think they should have just suspended the kids involved in the back-and-forth, don't allow them to play, and move forward, sending that message to the rest of their teams and student bodies.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: I cannot and will not discuss their punishment publicly.

In other words they have to host the next John Birch Society party.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "You mother was a washed-out biotech researcher who never passed peer review after her PhD studies!"

"Yeah? Well your dad lost his guided missile development contract after copulating with a goat in front of the Secretary of Defense!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

saphrophyte: Most of the folks in the area I've talked to about it think they should have just suspended the kids involved in the back-and-forth


Its fine, those other redneck kids probably did a bunch of shiat they never got caught for.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Racist social media posts prompt postponement of Huntsville-Grissom football game

"APR was provided a few of the images that prompted the cancellation. In one, a photo from the scene in which George Floyd was allegedly murdered by Minneapolis, Huntsville was portrayed as the officer and Grissom as Floyd, lying on the ground.

There were also screenshots of students' replies to the memes, which included threats of violence back and forth.

According to several people familiar with the situation, there have also been threats of violence and minor skirmishes throughout Wednesday. "
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Random Anonymous Blackmail: There be some fake ass names in that article.

Chip English and Mark Fleetwood.

Chad Wolf?


I actually know a Chad Wolf
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alabama?

I'm shocked!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My dad's always been an under-the-radar bigot. I recognized it from childhood. Now, with the echo chambers he frequents on the internet and Trump spewing shiat all day, he feels he can openly spout the most vile racial, queerphobic, and what have you epithets with no consequences. I know I can't argue with him because reason doesn't penetrate at all. The most frustrating thing is he's a Filipino who came to this country in the mid-70s and experienced the same prejudices espoused by the right. I don't understand and I don't think I ever will. I'll just keep fighting for good in other ways than convincing the intractable.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Racists need to be beaten.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Roy Moore had knocked up a cheerleader?
 
englaja
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Accusing of the other team of f*cking someone other than their sisters?


Farkin' outside the kin? Them's fightin' words!

We have a blue comedian here called Kevin Bloody WIlson (yes, really) who sang a song about a southern American family where the dad gave a birds and bees talk to his son telling him he could fark everything from a cactus to a calf to the preacher to Mom and Grandma, but his sister was out of bounds: "Don't touch your sister she's mine." Motion to make this the new Alabama state song, or at least a tradition at such football games?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dumbest shiat ever. People really need to dissociate online and offline worlds. "Somebody typed something on a website. So obviously we have to postpone this game!" pathetic..
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.