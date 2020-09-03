 Skip to content
(CNN)   Thailand's King has restored the position of his previously banished fighter pilot, ninja, bodyguard /"royal consort", officially declaring her to be "untainted". So. Many. Jokes. Must. Resist   (cnn.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See Martha McSally, this is how you make yourself popular with the electorate.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting habit he has.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she made a play for the queen's position and got a royal smackdown?

I assume being Royal Side Piece is still a good gig?

Does the palace provide bejeweled knee pads or does she have to bring her own?

I have questions...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd let her top gun my maverick IYKWIMAITYD
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Untainted?

So, what, she has a cloaca now?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"While it's unclear why Sineenat is being reinstated now..."

Unclear?

Wanting to get some pussy is pretty clear. Like crystal.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Untainted?  Wouldn't that just be a fistula?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No taint? I thought the problem in Thailand was usually supposed to be finding something "extra" down there, not missing something.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Untainted?

So, what, she has a cloaca now?


We're certainly understating a possible medical discovery in this story.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But is her taint untainted?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
evader
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait is this the same lady with the really demeaning photoshoot, with the leash/dog bowl? Like, at the foot of the throne or something?
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Untainted?

So, what, she has a cloaca now?


No, she has a ช่องคลอด
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you're a pool boy you hook up with both preacher's wives and royal consorts.

It's a hell of a gig.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: No taint? I thought the problem in Thailand was usually supposed to be finding something "extra" down there, not missing something.


It's less "extra" and more "unexpected".
 
