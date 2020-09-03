 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Nicola Sturgeon updates Scotland on recent Covid-19 spikes in Glasgow (NSFW language)   (youtube.com) divider line
26
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I present here the unedited text of the closed captioning (except for the f word being fark):

"Well you said I'll farking tell nehus parties stop having people run at the weekend stop having a disco in your back garden but no use all kidney day when you are farking tell and I told you I'd come out and run my top the crackier ass and it's happened that's us for the next two weeks you can't have people in your house I don't need to tell you all the rules again these were all told but you wouldn't listen because you apparently know better I know there's spikes and outbreaks all over Glasgow well farking ramet bunty I've headed up to here a lot ea right I'm going to sit in the garden myself frank get the door farking horse parties move it sharon"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: I present here the unedited text of the closed captioning (except for the f word being fark):

"Well you said I'll farking tell nehus parties stop having people run at the weekend stop having a disco in your back garden but no use all kidney day when you are farking tell and I told you I'd come out and run my top the crackier ass and it's happened that's us for the next two weeks you can't have people in your house I don't need to tell you all the rules again these were all told but you wouldn't listen because you apparently know better I know there's spikes and outbreaks all over Glasgow well farking ramet bunty I've headed up to here a lot ea right I'm going to sit in the garden myself frank get the door farking horse parties move it sharon"

Close enough, I suppose.


Close enough, I suppose.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she get her clicky pen though?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: I present here the unedited text of the closed captioning (except for the f word being fark):

"Well you said I'll farking tell nehus parties stop having people run at the weekend stop having a disco in your back garden but no use all kidney day when you are farking tell and I told you I'd come out and run my top the crackier ass and it's happened that's us for the next two weeks you can't have people in your house I don't need to tell you all the rules again these were all told but you wouldn't listen because you apparently know better I know there's spikes and outbreaks all over Glasgow well farking ramet bunty I've headed up to here a lot ea right I'm going to sit in the garden myself frank get the door farking horse parties move it sharon"

way too many discernible words in there.


way too many discernible words in there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Cooper unavailable?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I laughed
 
usernameguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fahkin' hoose pahties.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not Happy, Jan!...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I TELT YA, I DID!
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: Did she get her clicky pen though?


Nobody knows where that fekin clicky pen is.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know who curses better:  Klingons or Scots.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"So Scottish Boyfriend Explains A Hing" -- Tiff Stevenson
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: I don't know who curses better:  Klingons or Scots.


I go with the Scots
https://newsthump.com/2019/02/27/scot​l​and-leads-the-world-in-insult-research​-design-finds-study/
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
North East of Scotland Farker here but my mum's side of the family are from around Glasgow. Here's my attempt for you;
"Well yez were a' farkin' tellt. Nae hoose parties, stop havin' people roon at the weekend, stop havin' a disco in your back garden but naw. Yous all couldnae day whit you were farkin' tellt an' I told you I'd come out and run my top the crack o'yer arse and it's happened. That's us for the next two weeks, you cannae have people in your hoose.

Ah don't need to tell you all the rules again, yez were all told but you wouldnae listen cos' you all apparently know better. An' noo there's spikes and outbreaks all over Glasgow. Well farking ram it, Bunty. Ahv had it up tae here wi' the lot of ye.

Right ah'm going to sit in the garden... myself. Frank get the door. Farking hooose parties... move it Sharon"
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: I don't know who curses better:  Klingons or Scots.


Scots. Klingon insults are all kind of boring and predictable once you've heard a couple. Scots will always take you by surprise now and then.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Missed a bit;


"...I told you I'd come out and run my toe up the crack o'yer arse..."
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: run my top the crack o'yer arse


Glasgow based subby here, very close but its run my toe up the crack o'yer arse
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

twonky: Glasgow based subby here, very close but its run my toe up the crack o'yer arse



Aye, I caught that then posted my correction. I'll happily defer any & all Janey Godley transcriptions to you!

Stay safe (well, as far as you can in Glesca).
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rambino: TheGreenMonkey: Did she get her clicky pen though?

Nobody knows where that fekin clicky pen is.


No.

But it gave me the opportunity to see The Thread Of The Mostly Dead, so it's not a complete waste of a Friday morning...
 
brizzle365
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: I don't know who curses better:  Klingons or Scots.


Even when I was getting yelled and cussed at by an ex who was from Scotland, she lived in Aberdeen if I recall correctly (i try to recall it as little as possible these days) but I always liked the accent and as it is with a lot of women, she was down right sexy as hell when she was fired up and pissed.

Trying to hug and comfort a pissed  & flailing about Scot woman is more difficult than riding a mechanical bull (riding the Scot is a lot more fun too!)

On a serious note, I hope that she and her family have been ok during the rona. Animosity I do not have for her or her family. And don't wish this crap on anyone.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: North East of Scotland Farker here but my mum's side of the family are from around Glasgow. Here's my attempt for you;
"Well yez were a' farkin' tellt. Nae hoose parties, stop havin' people roon at the weekend, stop havin' a disco in your back garden but naw. Yous all couldnae day whit you were farkin' tellt an' I told you I'd come out and run my top the crack o'yer arse and it's happened. That's us for the next two weeks, you cannae have people in your hoose.

Ah don't need to tell you all the rules again, yez were all told but you wouldnae listen cos' you all apparently know better. An' noo there's spikes and outbreaks all over Glasgow. Well farking ram it, Bunty. Ahv had it up tae here wi' the lot of ye.

Right ah'm going to sit in the garden... myself. Frank get the door. Farking hooose parties... move it Sharon"


NGL, I imagined that coming out of Scrooge McDuck's character.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: I don't know who curses better:  Klingons or Scots.

Yes.


Yes.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: twonky: Glasgow based subby here, very close but its run my toe up the crack o'yer arse


Aye, I caught that then posted my correction. I'll happily defer any & all Janey Godley transcriptions to you!

Stay safe (well, as far as you can in Glesca).


Its actually getting bloody close the schools all around are getting cases. So far my kids classes have dodged the bullet. One of my wife's friend and her family have all tested positive and they sadly were being muppets and going to house parties with more than the allowed number of people so they could of infected a whole bunch of my wife's other friends. I can see Glasgow going out of control cos there's too many eijits
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On at least one occasion Nicola Sturgeon has retweeted Janey Godley's version of her press conference. That's class.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

twonky: Aardvark Inc.: twonky: Glasgow based subby here, very close but its run my toe up the crack o'yer arse


Aye, I caught that then posted my correction. I'll happily defer any & all Janey Godley transcriptions to you!

Stay safe (well, as far as you can in Glesca).

Its actually getting bloody close the schools all around are getting cases. So far my kids classes have dodged the bullet. One of my wife's friend and her family have all tested positive and they sadly were being muppets and going to house parties with more than the allowed number of people so they could of infected a whole bunch of my wife's other friends. I can see Glasgow going out of control cos there's too many eijits


So, self-correcting problem...
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

twonky: Its actually getting bloody close the schools all around are getting cases. So far my kids classes have dodged the bullet. One of my wife's friend and her family have all tested positive and they sadly were being muppets and going to house parties with more than the allowed number of people so they could of infected a whole bunch of my wife's other friends. I can see Glasgow going out of control cos there's too many eijits



Argh. Not good. Hope it all works out OK for you all. I have a cousin who lives in Glasgow so will be calling her tomorrow to see how she's doing. She's a smart 'un, but it just takes one ambient numptie / bam / ned / feckwit etc.

When Aberdeen went into localised lockdown in early August Janey's 'Oor Nicola' overdub pretty much summed up my own sentiments; "Farking Aiberdeen..."
 
