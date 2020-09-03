 Skip to content
(WEAU Eau Claire)   Driver was initially heard yelling, "Tonight, we dine in hell"   (weau.com) divider line
9
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must been a transformer in disguise: Officers and two witnesses were able to life the vehicle.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And a few minutes later he yelled, "Hey men! Lets all buttfark each other!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I knew there were a couple of Spartas in the U.S. (one is within an hour of my house) but according to the wikerpedier there are at least a dozen.

Wild wacky stuff.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x532]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Shoop Da Whoop! 300 Edition
Youtube I_E1EhmdiK4
 
batlock666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Community German Techno ( 1 hour loop )
Youtube OI4N1D8Acvo
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a Hell Saloon and maybe some ice cream.  Ice cream in Hell?  Who'd a thunk?

Flavors include Brussel Sprouts and Your Aunt Patty's Panties.  Bwahahahaha!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And it all happened in the heat of the night?
 
