(USA Today)   Calling all rent boys Liberty University has formally opened an investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr   (usatoday.com) divider line
38
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


will never get old
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they've decided his severance package is a bit pricey.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chronicles of Kid Cuck.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would never have willingly resigned without addressing this possibility. The investigation will be thorough but inconclusive, and in the end all parties will accept that it's in the best interests of all involved to move quietly on.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberty U. Investigation Board Chair: "Ok.  How can we make this look like a principled investigation but actually not do much of anything?  We can't look like the hypocrites we all are people!"
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Liberty U. Investigation Board Chair: "Ok.  How can we make this look like a principled investigation but actually not do much of anything?  We can't look like the hypocrites we all are people!"


Yep.  They'll give him a Christian forgiveness get out of jail card. Still can't forgive Obama for being black.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mr. Falwell, can you please explain to this committee what it means to "prep the bull"?
 
FiloBato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [Fark user image image 620x413]


Like father like son.
When im 60, im sure i will watch the grandson grift his Q anon evangelicals.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wake me up when law enforcement decides to enforce laws against fraud.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, another religious fanatic turns out to be a psychotic hypocrite. Bring on the next religious fanatic to lead us!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Loves the smell of chlorine in the morning.

//Try the hydroxychoroquine.  I'll be here all week.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think I read somewhere that he said that he was happy to step down because he didn't feel like he was really called to be much of a preacher, and that he was more a businessman.  what the living hell.  you take advantage of your dads identity as a preacher, and present yourself as a God fearing guy, and all the while you really dont believe it.  if that aint hypocrisy i dont know what is.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure that after a VERY thorough investigation, including any associated media, as well as maybe some light role play, they will decide there's no rule stating that everything that happened was perfectly allowable.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why that might be....

"In a statement Tuesday, Granda accused Falwell of being a "predator," saying he'd sent Granda an image of a female Liberty University student exposing herself at their farm.

Falwell said Granda may have been referring to an incident when he and his wife were out of town. His daughters-in-law and a friend were using the family's guesthouse to cook a meal, Falwell said, and the friend pulled up her skirt, as a joke, while she was cooking. "

--------------

There is a very real possibility that Falwell was getting some on the side himself, and moreover it's quite possible he was using his spiritual and institutional authority to do it. And if so, Liberty's collective ass could very well be on the line.


Awkward Falwell thrusting workout link
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
if you were "challenged to the core" by this, you haven't been paying attention for some time.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chevello: I'm sure that after a VERY thorough investigation, including any associated media, as well as maybe some light role play, they will decide there's no rule stating that everything that happened was perfectly allowable.


I mean no rule against it. Stupid keyboard.
 
NOLAhd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In a few years someone is going to find out the Falwells moved to a big farm in the country staffed with a bunch of black and/or brown "farmhands" while both Mr. and Mrs. Falwell prance around in matching lingerie.

/happy Thursday. Try and get that image out of your head.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Guess they've decided his severance package is a bit pricey.


I would have severed him for much less.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Falwell likes cucking
Stone likes cucking and wife-swapping
Manafort likes cucking and gang-bang wife-abusing
Trump likes wife-abusing, daughter-dating, watersports, and ________
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wake me up when law enforcement decides to enforce laws against fraud.


Then they'd have to go after the whole Evangelical movement.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Falwell, university president since 2007, acknowledged his wife's extramarital affair but said he was not involved and that he and Becki forgave each other.

If she had the affair, why would you need to 'forgive each other'?

Other than, she had an affair, that you encouraged to the point of watching her get raw dogged by the pool boy.
Then you got caught, and now you're so very sorry and have forgiven each other, and we need to all forget that you have been pretending to be the moral compass for evangelicals.
 
Gonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberDave: Liberty U. Investigation Board Chair: "Ok.  How can we make this look like a principled investigation but actually not do much of anything?  We can't look like the hypocrites we all are people!"


No, no, no.

See, Junior here made an unforgivable mistake. He put the cash flow at risk. They're going to investigate him, they're going to find some anomalies, they're going to refer him to the authorities.

They will have "proven that the institution is greater than any one man", and the money will continue to flow.

Besides, we've all known people who got a powerful job just because of who their dad was, and don't tell me you haven't wanted to punch That Guy at least once.

I swear, some of y'all just don't understand Southern church committee politics.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like father, like son.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they charge the cost of the investigation to The Falwell, he may owe them money rather than earning that $10 million severance.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When religious institutions do something "formally," isn't it marked with a ceremony and all kinds of pageantry?  It seems like every last one of them ends up like this.
 
lennavan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The nice part about Liberty University driving the investigation is they can conclude whatever they want and enact whatever punishment they want and only release the details they want.  There's no way they ever publicly release anything they find, that only ruins their reputation too.
So they can investigate and determine Falwell farked 17 pool boys himself while extorting a dozen others and his wife had 7 children with pool boys they paid off to keep quiet.  Then they can reach a settlement with a non-disclosure agreement with the Falwells where he gets a fraction of his severance package.  Then they both release a statement saying the investigation has been completed where some behavior that does not meet Liberty University's standards was identified and agreement has been reached and both parties are bound by NDAs and cannot give any further details.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And so it begins....that moment when you realize that the institution is bigger than the man.

Liberty is going to tear this man down, as well they should, but they aren't doing it out of a sense of moral justice. They are doing it so they can point and say "SEE??? We aren't like him."

There may even end up being charges when they drill down to the sweet-heart deal he gave the "fitness instructor".

One thing is for sure in the whole "like to watch other men plow my wife", it's that they had a definite type. And that's using people "beneath" them in social status seem to really be what they get into
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image 425x291]


I'm pretty sure that's...Molly Shannon.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: He would never have willingly resigned without addressing this possibility. The investigation will be thorough but inconclusive, and in the end all parties will accept that it's in the best interests of all involved to move quietly on.


Liberty is technically a "non-profit"   There are IRS rules about using a non-profit's funds to enrich insiders and board members.  Jerry has been violating those rules like they were a naked Becky Falwell in the Liberty Football team's locker room.  If he was smart, he "spread the wealth" just enough that if the remaining board members blow the whistle on him, they are all going down with him.   If he got greedy and kept the grift for himself and cooked the books?   Yeah they'll rat on him and he's going to jail
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if I can talk my wife into letting a pool boys fark her so I can get a 10 million dollar pay off?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Sexy Jesus: Wake me up when law enforcement decides to enforce laws against fraud.

Then they'd have to go after the whole Evangelical movement.


All that money isn't going to launder itself!!
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freakay: I think I read somewhere that he said that he was happy to step down because he didn't feel like he was really called to be much of a preacher, and that he was more a businessman.  what the living hell.  you take advantage of your dads identity as a preacher, and present yourself as a God fearing guy, and all the while you really dont believe it.  if that aint hypocrisy i dont know what is.


Yeah that was spin coming from JR himself.   he even gave a quote "free at last " when he was "resigned"

but the truth is this:

Jerry Sr. left Jr. in charge of the college, but he left the pastorship of his home Church, the Thomas road Baptist Church to Jr.'s brother Jonathan.  That was meant as a clear signal that Johnathan, not JR. was his spiritual successor and the one who would be the next generation voice of the evangelical political movement.

Jr. however, quickly used the economic engine that was the University to gain financial control over the church, and once he did he effectively silenced Johnathan and took that mantle for himself.

To Claim he never wanted something he worked so hard and ruthlessly to get is nonsense.

to the extent I feel ANY sympathy for Jr., I will say it must have been hard growing up gay when you were the son of one of the most rabid homophobes on the planet
 
