People are playing Battleship on stranger's cars
47
    More: Strange, strange markings, Robert Fripp, police, vehicles  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Semi - heavy destroyer
Box truck - medium destroyer
Truck - light destroyer
Police car - patrol boat
Bus - carrier
Mini-van - medium carrier
SUV - medium to small carrier
Car - small carrier
Luxury car - submarine

Might have the above wrong, but it's a start.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Antifa is marking cars for future kidnapping of children for the Epstein sex brothels. Coming soon to a Facebook post near you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2G1C
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it isn't a school class? We used to tag things with our class - W2
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people likely all belong to the same crackpot FB group and are looking for attention.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do. Not. Read. The Sidebar. I'm just saying- don't.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's the Trinity Killer
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many cars does this stranger own?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Do. Not. Read. The Sidebar. I'm just saying- don't.


You were not kidding. Sounds like a great place to be a kid. WTF
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Todays paranoid conspiracies are soooooo lame.

When I was a kid we blamed Satan for everything and it was awesome.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Antifa is marking cars for future kidnapping of children for the Epstein sex brothels. Coming soon to a Facebook post near you.


Didn't read the article, did you?

Facebook posts alerting others suggests the markings are codes for possible sex trafficking.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would sex traffickers leave obvious marks when they can use any number of encrypted apps on their phones?  Do what the military does and post bullshiat frequently so that law enforcement spends its time trying to decipher meaningless messages and/or images.  The signal - obvious to the criminals - gets lost in the noise.

Take a photo (ensure that your phone marks the location), use a more sophisticated code than "2F1B" or "Cheese Pizza", etc.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redding?  Isn't this probably just tech nerds doing tech nerd things?
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Semi - heavy destroyer
Box truck - medium destroyer
Truck - light destroyer
Police car - patrol boat
Bus - carrier
Mini-van - medium carrier
SUV - medium to small carrier
Car - small carrier
Luxury car - submarine

Might have the above wrong, but it's a start.


The pieces in Battleship are:

5-carrier
4-battleship
3-cruiser or destroyer
3-submarine
2-destroyer or patrol boat
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Todays paranoid conspiracies are soooooo lame.

When I was a kid we blamed Satan for everything and it was awesome.


My exposure to the church was Sunday mass and evening catechism school, which were both incredibly boring.
Everything even slightly awesome was attributed to satan. I always thought that the Catholic church needed a better marketing department, because they were definitely doing it wrong.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who knew sex traffickers could be defeated simply by keeping your windows clean?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: dothemath: Todays paranoid conspiracies are soooooo lame.

When I was a kid we blamed Satan for everything and it was awesome.

My exposure to the church was Sunday mass and evening catechism school, which were both incredibly boring.
Everything even slightly awesome was attributed to satan. I always thought that the Catholic church needed a better marketing department, because they were definitely doing it wrong.


At least they supply free beverage and crackers
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My Spidey senses are tingling. This sounds like pure urban legend fodder. My guess is that if anybody is in your parking lot, marking your cars it is a parking lot attendant with a bad memory recording who left which vehicle.

Feeds into the Trump Generated Hysteria about Stranger Danger, which always goes hand in hand with political and economic turmoil and fear. I hope nobody gets hurt because of this one. Please do not encourage the Loonies. That is what Trumpers are for.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Todays paranoid conspiracies are soooooo lame.

When I was a kid we blamed Satan for everything and it was awesome.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McMarti​n​_preschool_trial

Some of the accusations were described as "bizarre",[7] overlapping with accusations that mirrored the emerging satanic ritual abuse panic.[6][23] It was alleged that, in addition to having been sexually abused, they saw witches fly, traveled in a hot-air balloon, and were taken through tunnels.[6] When shown a series of photographs by Danny Davis (the McMartins' lawyer), one child identified actor Chuck Norris as one of the abusers.[24]

Some of the abuse was alleged to have occurred in secret tunnels beneath the school. Several excavations turned up evidence of old buildings on the site and other debris from before the school was built, but no evidence of any secret chambers or tunnels was found.[6] There were claims of orgies at car washes and airports, and of children being flushed down toilets to secret rooms where they would be abused, then cleaned up and presented back to their parents.
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Absolutely filthy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what i expected...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
eintac.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: 2G1C


you sunk my battleship!

10 out of 10, captain - this made me lol
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: dothemath: Todays paranoid conspiracies are soooooo lame.

When I was a kid we blamed Satan for everything and it was awesome.

My exposure to the church was Sunday mass and evening catechism school, which were both incredibly boring.
Everything even slightly awesome was attributed to satan. I always thought that the Catholic church needed a better marketing department, because they were definitely doing it wrong.


There seems to be a large market for self-hatred.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White slavers! Negroes! Anarchists! Papist Priest. They've set up a thriving community under some Old Yankee Hag's bed.

She really needed to get laid, but it might be a few decades too late for that.  My Brother's friend has been posting Branch Covidian nonsense on Facebook.

We're doooooooooooomed!

I can't bring myself to say "Yaaaaay!" with Grr from Invader Zim but may some good come of this any way.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone wrote "wash me" on my windshield once.  I'm a victim too.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bthom37: Redding?  Isn't this probably just tech nerds doing tech nerd things?


I think you're thinking Redwood City.  Or Redlands.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 275x183]
Absolutely filthy.


Old news. Apparently the new thing is Parking Lot Battleship. SUVs count as Aircraft Carriers, but that was true before Battleship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Someone wrote "wash me" on my windshield once.  I'm a victim too.


Somebody wrote "Wash Me" on Bart Simpson's bum. Lisa was just impressed that he could write backwards so legibly. She was a bit surprised that he could write cursive also. Only Leonardo da Vinci had a good backwards cursive, pardon my French.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 A bit far-fetched, but that's Brantgoose for you.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Krieghund: bthom37: Redding?  Isn't this probably just tech nerds doing tech nerd things?

I think you're thinking Redwood City.  Or Redlands.


Or Redmond, home of Microsoft.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just found out how I will be scaring the locals around here now!!
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Krieghund: bthom37: Redding?  Isn't this probably just tech nerds doing tech nerd things?

I think you're thinking Redwood City.  Or Redlands.

Or Redmond, home of Microsoft.


Yep, that's it.  Whoops!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Everything even slightly awesome was attributed to satan.


I dont get the Devil.

What is he? Jesus' employee?

Why is he tormenting the people that God doesnt like? Seems like he'd party with them. I mean I get all the possessions and freaking out people while theyre alive but if they end up in hell then isnt that a pretty good indicator that they arent narcs?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Facebook posts alerting others suggests the markings are codes for possible sex trafficking.

Some idiot crazy person sees this on a car and shoots at them in 3...2...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: A bit far-fetched, but that's Brantgoose for you.


You forgot to sign into your other account.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So... Wash your car?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Antifa is marking cars for future kidnapping of children for the Epstein sex brothels. Coming soon to a Facebook post near you.


I thought they were being kidnapped to work in factories producing the implant chips for the covid vaccine.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: So... Wash your car?


Won't work. They all carry bottles of shoe polish with them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Save them the trouble and mark your own windows...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: dothemath: Todays paranoid conspiracies are soooooo lame.

When I was a kid we blamed Satan for everything and it was awesome.

My exposure to the church was Sunday mass and evening catechism school, which were both incredibly boring.
Everything even slightly awesome was attributed to satan. I always thought that the Catholic church needed a better marketing department, because they were definitely doing it wrong.


They are, many churches are. Going out and healing the sick, casting out spirits, encouraging people, actually loving people despite what they might be doing. These are the things they are called to do. They don't get to do that stuff because the churches are not equipping them to. They don't get to do the stuff.

The devil though? He let's you do his stuff.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's birds.

Playing Battleship.

o.aolcdn.comView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes, I want to tell my family that's posting all the molester rumors, "You are ugly! Your kids? Ugly! No one wants to kidnap any of you, so stop with the wishful thinking! You are not even fetish material!"
But you know, somebody will get all panty-knotted over it.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why does everyone assume the worst? Obviously the individual doing this is just making notes so he can order everyone stick figure decals for Christmas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Krieghund: bthom37: Redding?  Isn't this probably just tech nerds doing tech nerd things?

I think you're thinking Redwood City.  Or Redlands.

Or Redmond, home of Microsoft.


Cooking meth is as high tech as Redding gets.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Thunderboy: Krieghund: bthom37: Redding?  Isn't this probably just tech nerds doing tech nerd things?

I think you're thinking Redwood City.  Or Redlands.

Or Redmond, home of Microsoft.

Cooking meth is as high tech as Redding gets.


I dunno.  He died injecting reefers.

thefamouspeople.comView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe the lesson here is - wash your damn car?

Barring that, write your own creepy symbols on your car to scare off the other weirdos "Sorry, Satan's symbol out front shoulda told ya - I'm taken"
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Antifa is marking cars for future kidnapping of children for the Epstein sex brothels. Coming soon to a Facebook post near you.


Sadly, you're more correct than you realize.
 
