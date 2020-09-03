 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Okay, I'll try the mask but I'm NOT wearing the pads and skates   (reuters.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Canada, sexual activity, sexual option, Sexual health, new partners  
•       •       •

1344 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone,"

Does that mean I can finally go to an indoor restaurant if I masturbate after being seated?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loser.
 
echo5mike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You mean a mask like this?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By that time, the damage has already been done.  What's the point?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of my past partners simply requested I wear a paper bag over my head. Does that count?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/// slashes get you a game misconduct..
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Donaghey:

"Is that a beak?"

"Ok he can come... but he's going to need a helmet"
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to take it off after the sex for the mug shots, what have you gained?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come off it.

Or come on it.


Either way take off ya hoser.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Most of my past partners simply requested I wear a paper bag over my head. Does that count?


At least you aren't a 3 bagger.

One for you, one for your partner, and one for their dog so the dog will still respect them in the morning.

You can barely get people to wear condoms, you think you are gonna get them to wear masks?  Really?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This only applies to Canadians. Since the border is closed, most  Farkers can't visit their Canadian girlfriends anyway, so no big deal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wear a mask when I have sex.
partycity6.scene7.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's try that again with preview...

I always wear a mask when I have sex.
images.halloweencostumes.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Let's try that again with preview...

I always wear a mask when I have sex.
[images.halloweencostumes.com image 850x1214]


The first one was scarier.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even safer

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chef's Pleasure Bag - South Park
Youtube 0OgQHNHP0QA
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

echo5mike: [Fark user image 425x638]You mean a mask like this?


Not if you want to get laid.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doggy-style while watching hockey. There, no mask needed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: Doggy-style while watching hockey. There, no mask needed.


"...so we can both watch X-File."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: mr_fulano: Doggy-style while watching hockey. There, no mask needed.

"...so we can both watch X-File."


s
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone," she added.

I guess pron is saving people's lives now.  Is there anything pron can't do?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: MythDragon: Let's try that again with preview...

I always wear a mask when I have sex.
[images.halloweencostumes.com image 850x1214]

The first one was scarier.


Is a "404" slang for a one-night-stand who keeps trying but can't find your site?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel bad for this person if she thinks you can have good sex with a mask on. How did she get a degree if she couldn't pass the orals?
 
blackartemis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(I Feel Like) (Gerry) Cheevers (Stitch Marks On My Heart) - Chixdiggit
Youtube t1trBK0qbzU

Stitch marks on my heart
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.