(We Are Central PA)   No noose is good noose. Then there is Penn State   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Stupid, Pennsylvania, M. Scott McBride, University, Pennsylvania State University, Penn State DuBois campus, campus community, Pennsylvania State University Commonwealth Campus, strongest possible terms  
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just a garage pull, nothing to see here.
 
crinz83
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: Just a garage pull, nothing to see here.


fake noose
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone surprised?  Anyone at all?

I used to hope Thorpe would haunt the Pennsylvania crackers, then I gave up on ghosts.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just an FYI, it is pronounced "do-boyz".
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone else hear the headline in Robert Ridgely's voice when they read it? With a lisp?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it was on a still standing statue of JoePa, I'd be ok with it. This is just farked up
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soap on a rope inconsolable.

/so is Sandusky
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When was the last time a noose on a college campus found to be an actual hate crime?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a guy that lives not far from me that recently put a noose with a sign on it labeled "dodge city" out in a tree in his front yard.

I don't get it.. I'm not sure i want to.

/whaddafark is wrong with people
// drove by last week and the county sheriff was outside his gate. Figured the cop was telling him "Hey, uh, get rid of that before something bad happens" but nothing changed.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

was it like this...
 
