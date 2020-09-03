 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Beachgoer Bonnie goes on unhinged rant against three Black women jogging, calls 911 and lies about them attacking her   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

2007 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 9:20 AM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone needed some attention, and has a Go Fund Me ready for the donation.

That's not casual racism, but an audition tape.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Someone needed some attention, and has a Go Fund Me ready for the donation.

That's not casual racism, but an audition tape.


Yeah but the low effort attempt is sadly stuck in July mode.

These days if you want right wing fame you're gonna need to shoot some black people and have the cops congratulate you.

And even then you're still only retreading old ground.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in El Segundo, CA in the early 80's... and our home was about a mile or so from that beach.  That part of the beach is right in front of the Hyperion Treatment Plant... something Fred Sanford would constantly joke about on the "Sanford & Son" show.

Anyway, fark that racist biatch.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, old Latina women are getting in on the Karen industry.  Farking wench.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Someone needed some attention, and has a Go Fund Me ready for the donation.

That's not casual racism, but an audition tape.


That.  That's either a need for attention or they think they figured out that the actual racist shiatbags can be easily fleeced of their cash if you pretend to be on their side.

And don't get me wrong.  It actually makes it worse - propagating hate and racism for your own gain.  Who do you think you are, a Fox News talking head?
 
doceajensen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royal press assures readers that the Black women involved were somehow using the beach inappropriately & are actively emasculating good British males.

https://www.vox.com/first-person/2020​/​1/17/21070351/meghan-markle-prince-har​ry-leaving-royal-family-uk-racism
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when they start handing out charges for lying about an incident this stupid shiat will stop. Already a crime they just need to enforce it. Of course selective enforcement is a huge part of the problem in policing to begin with.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the daily fail is a reputable news source?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in Murica, subby. Couldn't find a site to submit that doesn't have every STD known to man?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was in the Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of beaches and 911.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I hear about this kind of crap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x271]


"I did This much Cocaine!!!!"
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Someone needed some attention, and has a Go Fund Me ready for the donation.

That's not casual racism, but an audition tape.


Bingo bango bongo, but it could be both.  An audition giveaway was the racist lady throwing out literally all the tropes and stereotypes, hoping one of them will stick and provoke a response so she can have her "moment".
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't the California legislature make this sort of phony 911 call a hate crime JUST YESTERDAY?

It wouldn't be effective yet. Karen's just trying to get her fun in before it is.
 
cleek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Someone needed some attention, and has a Go Fund Me ready for the donation.

That's not casual racism, but an audition tape.


That's probably literally true.

Setting up these encounters and filming them for dumbass wingnuts is an actual thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: when they start handing out charges for lying about an incident this stupid shiat will stop. Already a crime they just need to enforce it. Of course selective enforcement is a huge part of the problem in policing to begin with.


Hell, we have laws against flinging family out into the street. And those don't get enforced.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All this took place close to a most holy site on earth -- The Barbie Museum.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.
 
See My Az Go
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a link that is not the Daily Mail? That site triggers epileptic seizures
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fake
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: It actually makes it worse - propagating hate and racism for your own gain.


Racism is always about your own gain.  It is a way to tilt the playing field in your favor because you can't compete with Those People on skill, talent, or moxie.  Then you declare that melanin cause inferiority, so society needs to be structured to punish that.  Now, you can be a parasite off their labor, taking credit for a success you didn't even work for.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The more I hear about this kind of crap.

[Fark user image 740x416]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calling the police to report someone for being in public while black is now a crime in New Jersey.


https://nypost.com/2020/09/01/new-jer​s​ey-makes-it-illegal-to-falsely-call-91​1-based-on-race/
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hugram: I lived in El Segundo, CA in the early 80's...


You didn't find my wallet by any chance, did you?

I gotta get it.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.


Poor Brian.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That does have a fake feel to it. Some of the other vids we've seen have exuded hate so clearly you want to take a shower after watching it. I'm not getting that here.

Besides, it's the Daily Fail, which is always overdone to the point of unbelievability.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.


As long as they are treated just a bit better than blacks, it gives them a slightly higher social position.  No matter how bad it is, no matter what the albino freaks do to you - at least you aren't Them.  And mocking the [racial slurs] is one of the few ways you can bond with whites.  It's Stockholm Syndrome on a societal level.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This woman may be racist but she is definitely mentally ill.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cleek: hubiestubert: Someone needed some attention, and has a Go Fund Me ready for the donation.

That's not casual racism, but an audition tape.

That's probably literally true.

Setting up these encounters and filming them for dumbass wingnuts is an actual thing.


And social media posterity
 
Fissile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.

Poor Brian.


I've lived in the NYC area all my life.  I've met people from just about every Spanish and Portuguese speaking country there is...every country in the world, actually.  Racism in the Latin community is rampant.  It's very common in Latin families for parents to tell their kids, "Marry a white person and improve the race".   I know a woman from South America.  When she was a girl her parents told her, "Don't do drugs, and don't marry a black guy."   Consider this sad story from Brazil.

Too black for Brazil | Guardian Docs
Youtube S0ODz9aIQ_k
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alliteratively speaking, "Beachside Bonnie" or even "Beach Blanket Bonnie" would have been superior choices.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.


It gets worse. There are Mexican Nazis, and an actual Mexican Eagles Party out there.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe if the police started arresting racists and stopped shooting Black people, they'd have less paperwork and fewer riots.

Sure, they'd probably have less vacation time, but an example has to be made somewhere.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.

Poor Brian.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.


What is there to not understand.  Most types of people are quite prejudiced towards others.  Japanese vs Koreans, Chinese vs Vietnamese.  I knew a Colombian girl and she went over all the different bigotries in her culture. At its most bigoted was the  mainland countries who are very prejudice against what they call "Islanders" and all of them hate Argentinians.  Had Lebanese neighbors, they hated Chaldeans.  Persians looked down on the Lebanese.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.

Poor Brian.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damnit america why are you out sourcing Karen's now?!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

doceajensen: Royal press assures readers that the Black women involved were somehow using the beach inappropriately & are actively emasculating good British males.

https://www.vox.com/first-person/2020/​1/17/21070351/meghan-markle-prince-har​ry-leaving-royal-family-uk-racism


The EU carried out a large survey that showed the UK is pretty much the least racist country in Europe.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And based on the many, many, cases like this from the USA I'd say we're far less racist than the US.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: waxbeans: I'm Hispanic and old. And I don't get how some Hispanics are prejudiced towards Blacks. It actually makes my brian hurt. To me it's it's profoundly stupider than racist white people.

What is there to not understand.  Most types of people are quite prejudiced towards others.  Japanese vs Koreans, Chinese vs Vietnamese.  I knew a Colombian girl and she went over all the different bigotries in her culture. At its most bigoted was the  mainland countries who are very prejudice against what they call "Islanders" and all of them hate Argentinians.  Had Lebanese neighbors, they hated Chaldeans.  Persians looked down on the Lebanese.


In my personal experience, a surprising amount of people in the US think that racism is something exclusive to white Americans rather than the norm around the world.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Michael Cohen said that there were compromising photographs of Mrs. Falwell.  He also said that
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Michael Cohen said that there were compromising photographs of Mrs. Falwell.  He also said that


Michael Cohen said that there were compromising photographs of Mrs. Falwell.  He also said that Trump has settled sexual assault lawsuits with 5 children been the ages of 10 and 12.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

