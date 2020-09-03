 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Pasco's sheriff created a program to predict who will commit crimes, and then harass them until they commit crimes   (projects.tampabay.com) divider line
30
    More: Florida, Police, Crime, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Constable, former deputy, Tampa Bay Times investigation, local departments, cutting-edge intelligence program  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Tom Cruise in charge of it?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The telling part of this:

One former deputy described the directive like this: "Make their lives miserable until they move or sue."

This wasn't about "precrime" it was about property values and getting rid of "those people."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never used to couch this kind of behavior in science before.  Progress?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So a police state. Good work, freedumbs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welcome to the future.
Thanks bill gates.
😁
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Money ball
 
bthom37
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember this story the next time someone biatches about the phrase "defunding the police"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's just old style racism with a computer attached.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nani the fark?
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Moneyball meets Minority Report" is something that never should have been made into a movie. Let alone a system for targeting citizens.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imagine how foul the cops would cry if we did this to the bad apples on the force.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What I read of the suspects, every one of them described is doing something that the bootlicking side of my family would say needs to be gotten rid of.
These are the kinds of people who would say that the kid stealing motorized bikes needs to be locked away until he's old and disabled, and then throw them out of prison so we don't have to fund their medical with taxes.
Real, compassionate, Christians, there.
They're also the reasons I have no qualms about abandoning my "southern heritage that's about freedom, not hate".
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I have a kind of phobia of the cops, and this system is an actual farking nightmare. Holy shiat.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The only reason anyone would live in Pasco is the super low property values.  The whole county west of US19 floods on a cloudy day.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Imagine how foul the cops would cry if we did this to the bad apples on the force.


I feel like its a bit of a reach to assume there are any good apples left.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rio Wojtecki, 15, became a target in September 2019, almost a year after he was arrested for sneaking into car ports with a friend and stealing motorized bicycles.

Those were the only charges against Rio, and he already had a state-issued juvenile probation officer checking on him. Yet from September 2019 to January 2020, Pasco Sheriff's deputies went to his home at least 21 times, dispatch logs show.

They showed up at the car dealership where his mom worked, looked for him at a friend's house and checked his gym to see if he had signed in.

More than once, the deputies acknowledged that Rio wasn't getting into trouble. They mostly grilled him about his friends, according to body-camera video of the interactions. But he had been identified as a target, they said, so they had to keep checking on him.

Sounds like a great reason to defund the police, since they have so much spare time on their hands and nothing better to do that they can afford to spend all that time to do this.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did Tom Cruise help them with it?


Had a boss like this, if he didn't like you he would hound you and hover over you so you would make a mistake and then get on you about that and just be a total dick until he could fire you or you quit. He like people quitting more because it was less paperwork and explanation for him.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

What the fark does Bill Gates have to do with any of this?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sheriff Nocco needs to be harassed. With small arms.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not the role of a police department. Why is the local government allowing it to happen?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Al Gore... he created the internet.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: "Moneyball meets Minority Report" is something that never should have been made into a movie. Let alone a system for targeting citizens.


I mean, it sounds like a great movie.  Where there's some sort of rebellious hero that stands against the dystopian police state after being unfairly targeted, and then ultimately causes its downfall.

You know, like in Minority Report.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In Pasco, however, the initiative has expanded. Last summer, the Sheriff's Office announced plans to begin keeping tabs on people who have been repeatedly committed to psychiatric hospitals.

Any takers on when they'll add white collar criminals to the plan?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sound like the secret LAPD unit from years ago where they would just follow repeat offenders around and stake them out until they committed a crime. They made a movie about it IIRC Lou Diamond Phillips was in it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: In Pasco, however, the initiative has expanded. Last summer, the Sheriff's Office announced plans to begin keeping tabs on people who have been repeatedly committed to psychiatric hospitals.

Any takers on when they'll add white collar criminals to the plan?


Right after they add crooked cops
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: This is not the role of a police department. Why is the local government allowing it to happen?


Follow the money.......
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: SumJackass07: "Moneyball meets Minority Report" is something that never should have been made into a movie. Let alone a system for targeting citizens.

I mean, it sounds like a great movie.  Where there's some sort of rebellious hero that stands against the dystopian police state after being unfairly targeted, and then ultimately causes its downfall.

You know, like in Minority Report.


Look, I don't need someone to document the tragedy of the Oakland As trying to bring freedom to a corrupt police state that invented precrime only to fail when one of them turns on his radio while he's driving in the car to the silver screen right now. I just don't.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd just hand the list over to Scientology and accuse them of having broken thetans or something and letting the Scientologists harass them out of town.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: WhackingDay: This is not the role of a police department. Why is the local government allowing it to happen?

Follow the money.......


Pasco County's local government is nothing but a bunch of corrupt MAGA's.
Every county commissioner is on the take here.

https://www.pascocountyfl.net/147/Coun​ty-Commissioners
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've created a program that predicts who will do dumb, racist shiat. Basically, what it does, is it looks up your name in the voter registration list, and if it has an "R" after it, then it predicts you're going to do dumb, racist shiat. It has a 100% success rate.

This has been my TED talk, thank you.
 
