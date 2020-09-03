 Skip to content
Suddenly, glory holes
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Van, another man who has used glory holes and continues to during the pandemic, first advised potential patrons that all holes aren't created equal.

To be fair, that statement can actually apply to all holes, not just glory holes.

He usually finds his glory holes through an online directory.

There's an online directory? Do they accept advertisements? There's probably some marketing dollars to be made there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slate trying to say health officials reccomended glory holes because advice was given to make it kinky, is a new low for Slate.

This is Slate?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be fun if you like old boomer broads.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Should be fun if you like old boomer broads.


old boomer broads trans.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, they'll pass you by in the wink of a young girl's eye.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This by far was the best spinoff of Suddenly Susan.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Glory Hole Repair
Youtube 623AC6a6org
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NSFW! NSFW! NSFW! NSFW!

Steel Panther - Gloryhole (Explicit)
Youtube diYS8jyOcFc
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let me understand, these men are too paranoid about COVID to socialize normally yet totally unconcerned with AIDS?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Well, they'll pass you by in the wink of a young girl's brown eye.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This seems to be a consistent problem for me. I just go to the bathroom and see a hole in the wall and await for something to emerge. It's goddamn magic
 
amindtat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stick my dick in a hole where I have no clue what's on the other side? Sign me right up!
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
followed quickly by "Oh, Chlamydia."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like that there are people being high minded about glory holes.

"Oh no friend, I only go to the most premium holes in the wall to get my dick sucked by a stranger."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How do you know there isn't a woman on the other side?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
probably nsfw
WKUK Glory Hole
Youtube l6cRX5gsr-s
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How do you know there isn't a woman on the other side?


you sick bastard
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is another thing to confuse the archeologists and biologists of the far future.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The cornerstone of any rational health regimen.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Degenerates
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In the DC area you say? Well looks like my weekend plans have changed a bit.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In a nod to the current times, today's glory holes are basically a hole in a very large sheet of Plexiglas.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To be fair, there's other ways, too
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drawn Together - Glory Hole
Youtube cgJwhCe3qLc
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Have to make sure the glory hole is big enough so all the liquid can get sucked down
 
thepeterd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My inner 9 year old wants to tell the old joke about the Indian and the beehive.

/ if I was inner 9 year old I wouldn't need the glory hole...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Degenerates


I doubt if Ellen frequents glory holes very often.
 
semiotix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image 800x420]Have to make sure the glory hole is big enough so all the liquid can get sucked down


Magnificent. Where is this?

And, uh, is there any, like, protocol for when you visit? Like, is there a guy you have to give twenty bucks to on the way in, or is it cool if you bring your wife along if she's curious? Just asking.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honestly, if you cant go a few months without sex, then you are pathetic and the weakness that is destroying humanity.

ffs you have free porn.

Try going years and get back at me.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until someone shoves a skewer through your cock and you're trapped.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Relevant (NSFW)

Tom Segura Visited a Gloryhole and Lived to Tell the Story | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube FlqbgEM56t8
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fear the Clam: It's all fun and games until someone shoves a skewer through your cock and you're trapped.


Da fuk is wrong with you?!
 
