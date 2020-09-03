 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   What's worse than being held in an ICE detention camp? Being held there with no AC or toilets in the summer in Louisiana   (motherjones.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We cannot get to January with a new President fast enough. I mean, Jeebus Frist...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cruel and unusual.
Wait until Trump is in prison.
Those toilets will not unclog themselves.
It will be his special chore.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.  Killing immigration is just another puppet string that Putin is pulling.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the summer Louisiana is a toilet.

Even more so than usual.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Implying that causing them as much suffering as possible isn't the whole point
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.


the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, now we have death camps.
In the middle of a pandemic none the less.
fark the GOP, fark the South, and fark these racist farking cops.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wtf is the point of organizations like the UN or nato even if they let us do shiat like this to people during a pandemic? Wtaf
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're called ICE, but their prisons are dangerously hot.

It's like being illegally detained on your wedding day.
It's a free ride but it only goes one way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Passively killing people is just as evil as murder one, you chuckleheads.
🙄
 
Cache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More goodness from the "Conservative Experiment" (run by good Christians).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.


Because there will be millions of people with farked up lungs who can't work, so H2 visas will be needed by the barrel full?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: We cannot get to January with a new President fast enough. I mean, Jeebus Frist...


Assuming we actually get a new President.  To do so requires all liberals to actually vote for Joe Biden (instead of the farking Green Party) plus for a good chunk of moderates/swing voters to do so as well.  You can't scare away either camp and still win, and getting both to play ball at the same time is becoming more and more difficult.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Wtf is the point of organizations like the UN or nato even if they let us do shiat like this to people during a pandemic? Wtaf


We have an actual veto in the UN and a de facto one in NATO.
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Takin it off over here boss!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.


Besides no one is saying to stop all immigration. Just illegal immigration. The US still (pre-Covid) takes in more legal immigrants that all of Europe combined.

You want strong social protections and universal insurance? You can not have those and uncontrolled immigration. It is completely unsustainable. This is something every other civilized country on earth has already figured out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hubiestubert: We cannot get to January with a new President fast enough. I mean, Jeebus Frist...

Assuming we actually get a new President.  To do so requires all liberals to actually vote for Joe Biden (instead of the farking Green Party) plus for a good chunk of moderates/swing voters to do so as well.  You can't scare away either camp and still win, and getting both to play ball at the same time is becoming more and more difficult.


Biden does not inspire me to sparkle with joy. I'll be sitting this one out to teach them a lesson.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wantingout: Takin it off over here boss!


Thats Florida.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Besides no one is saying to stop all immigration. Just illegal immigration. The US still (pre-Covid) takes in more legal immigrants that all of Europe combined.

You want strong social protections and universal insurance? You can not have those and uncontrolled immigration. It is completely unsustainable. This is something every other civilized country on earth has already figured out.


You say this about a nation that started with 13 states. Manifest destiny your face.
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Geotpf: hubiestubert: We cannot get to January with a new President fast enough. I mean, Jeebus Frist...

Assuming we actually get a new President.  To do so requires all liberals to actually vote for Joe Biden (instead of the farking Green Party) plus for a good chunk of moderates/swing voters to do so as well.  You can't scare away either camp and still win, and getting both to play ball at the same time is becoming more and more difficult.

Biden does not inspire me to sparkle with joy. I'll be sitting this one out to teach them a lesson.


Biden is lucky he's running against a complete piece of shiat. I still remember Biden sponsoring legislation that protected credit card companies when the writing was on the wall for the collapse in 2008
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.


Look at Japan or Italy and see what happens to economic growth without population growth.

Without immigration, the US population will decline.

https://www.cato.org/blog/census-find​s​-us-population-will-decline-without-im​migration
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Besides no one is saying to stop all immigration. Just illegal immigration. The US still (pre-Covid) takes in more legal immigrants that all of Europe combined.

You want strong social protections and universal insurance? You can not have those and uncontrolled immigration. It is completely unsustainable. This is something every other civilized country on earth has already figured out.


Right? Look what happened to Mexico they had Texas stolen from them.
And imagine if the Natives had had an ICE! 🙄
 
bfh0417
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.


Also, there is the legal immigration versus illegal immigration. You know how you don't go to an ICE detention camp? Stay home.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Because there will be millions of people with farked up lungs who can't work, so H2 visas will be needed by the barrel full?


There won't be millions, but for attorneys it will be the new windfall in workers comp and disability claims.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: In the summer Louisiana is a toilet.

Even more so than usual.


Not just in the summer
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Besides no one is saying to stop all immigration.


Oh really?

Most legal pathways for immigration are cut off. Are you forgetting when the Trump administration tried to stop student visas a few weeks back?

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/09/politi​c​s/trump-legal-immigration-coronavirus/​index.html

Even before the outbreak Trump was making it harder for legal immigrants to become citizens

https://www.vox.com/2020/9/3/21408528​/​trump-naturalization-backlog-citizensh​ip-voting
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: big pig peaches: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Besides no one is saying to stop all immigration. Just illegal immigration. The US still (pre-Covid) takes in more legal immigrants that all of Europe combined.

You want strong social protections and universal insurance? You can not have those and uncontrolled immigration. It is completely unsustainable. This is something every other civilized country on earth has already figured out.

You say this about a nation that started with 13 states. Manifest destiny your face.


And Europe used to be full of Neanderthals, which also has nothing to do with the current situation.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bfh0417: NM Volunteer: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Because there will be millions of people with farked up lungs who can't work, so H2 visas will be needed by the barrel full?

There won't be millions, but for attorneys it will be the new windfall in workers comp and disability claims.


22 weeks old, no bio, and a random jumble of letters and numbers for a handle.
What's life like in a Russian troll farm?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bfh0417: asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: Without immigrants, the USA withers and dies.

the US has 330,000,000 people.  how exactly are we going to wither and die?

be outraged about the conditions and treatment of those being detained, but don't use it as a platform to spout non-sense.

Also, there is the legal immigration versus illegal immigration. You know how you don't go to an ICE detention camp? Stay home.


Oh really?

Marine veteran was among US citizens detained by ICE, ACLU says. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was held nearly a month by ICE despite proof of citizenship.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/marin​e​-veteran-us-citizens-detained-ice-aclu​/story?id=67465583

1,488 U.S. Citizens Mistakenly Arrested, Detained by ICE Since 2012

https://www.thedailybeast.com/1488-us​-​citizens-mistakenly-arrested-detained-​by-ice-since-2012

ICE held an American man in custody for 1,273 days.
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/l​a​-me-citizens-ice-20180427-htmlstory.ht​ml
 
lennavan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A fence at the Winn Correctional Center, a for-profit immigration detention center in Louisiana run by LaSalle Corrections

I'm sure they'll get right on that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to poop on their dishes and sleep near toilets filled with feces and menstrual blood.
 
