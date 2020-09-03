 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Student leaves his flat suddenly in March, forgets to close a window. Hilarity ensues   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why didn't the accommodation workers or someone do a room by room search?  I would think there be some authority that could have done this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he didn't want to be

*puts on sunglasses*

Cooped up

EEEEEEYYAAAAAHHHHH!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Few questions:

1. Windows don't have screens in the UK?
2. This guy had no other person to check on his stuff for the last 6 months?
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, poop.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Few questions:

1. Windows don't have screens in the UK?
2. This guy had no other person to check on his stuff for the last 6 months?


No, they don't have screens and think it's weird that we do.
Meanwhile their homes are full of bats, birds, and bugs.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that is one thing that pigeons are really good at, pooping. They have evolved to poop on your and everything you own.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone wonder why tuition is expensive?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[HQ] Venetian Snares - Második Galamb
Youtube 6orsUQ8BBuo
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He moved out on their order. Someone on campus should have checked all the windows and doors after the students left.  

Walker: eagles95: Few questions:

1. Windows don't have screens in the UK?
2. This guy had no other person to check on his stuff for the last 6 months?

No, they don't have screens and think it's weird that we do.
Meanwhile their homes are full of bats, birds, and bugs.


and and the sh*t they leave behind
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't ravens.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't ravens.


Are you kidding? That would have been freaking awesome.

Of course, I may be biased.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't ravens.


Ravens are super smart so they probably invaded dorm rooms at Cambridge or Oxford, not Nottingham.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means the monarchy will survive another 10 years.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah- he ain't getting that security deposit back.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigeons would have been oe of my guesses, Squatters, Meth labs, cats, water damage and squirrels fillling your closets and furniture full of nuts like some kind of a cartoon squirrels would have been there somewhere also.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't ravens.

Ravens are super smart so they probably invaded dorm rooms at Cambridge or Oxford, not Nottingham.


They're our rivals.
Youtube n_rRskFQi4U
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't ravens.

Ravens are super smart so they probably invaded dorm rooms at Cambridge or Oxford, not Nottingham.


Yeah, Ravens are very smart. And socially well-connected. They probably would know of the Ravens of the Tower of London, if not know them personally.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was expecting horseshiat because it's the Mail.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Few questions:

1. Windows don't have screens in the UK?
2. This guy had no other person to check on his stuff for the last 6 months?


Don't know about the UK, but most windows here have screens for the bottom window, not the top.. Even storms have that feature..  the screens can be moved to cover the top, if needed, but most people use the bottom window.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: eagles95: Few questions:

1. Windows don't have screens in the UK?
2. This guy had no other person to check on his stuff for the last 6 months?

No, they don't have screens and think it's weird that we do.
Meanwhile their homes are full of bats, birds, and bugs.


Can baby dragons fly?  'Cause that would be worrisome.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Why didn't the accommodation workers or someone do a room by room search?  I would think there be some authority that could have done this.


When they shut down my daughter's college in April they scheduled kids to come back at certain days/times to gather their belongings. You didn't want to your TV/computer/printer/mini-fridge/clothe​s/etc. just sitting there for months. Then they did a walkthrough to make sure the dorms were empty (some couldn't' get all their stuff out in one trip). They sent a notice to get the rest of your stuff or it was going to be donated to a local charity. My daughter knows a few people who lost Keurigs, printers, decorations and more.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow - The shiat actually hit the fan, and that was the least of their problems.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, that is one thing that pigeons are really good at, pooping. They have evolved to poop on your and everything you own.


Yeah.. heard a couple of them saying that they spotted some new cars in the neighborhood.. and a bald guy..
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't ravens.

Ravens are super smart so they probably invaded dorm rooms at Cambridge or Oxford, not Nottingham.


Since screens were installed, nevermore.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Merltech: Why didn't the accommodation workers or someone do a room by room search?  I would think there be some authority that could have done this.


He's an adult.  He shouldn't need hand-holding any longer.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TV news leader: "Positives for Avian Flu spike at local university, film at eleven."
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-s​c​otia/seagulls-pepperoni-navy-fairmont-​empress-1.4601675
 
zzottt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a bunch of shiat
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Summer looks horrified.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mike Tyson seen lurking in the neighborhood. Rickity-coo. Rickity-coo. Rickity-coo.
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His dorm room was nicer than mine.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't ravens.

Are you kidding? That would have been freaking awesome.

Of course, I may be biased.


Well, sure, but then he would have caught Corvid-19.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
