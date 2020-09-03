 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Shots exchanged over mask policy at Family Dollar   (fox2now.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lesson here?

Family Dollar WILL shoot your ass if you pull a gun on them. Good to know.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he wanted to get all dressed up with a mask, he would have gone to Walmart.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No problem with that
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dollar General Eisenhower don't play games, son

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Lesson here?

Family Dollar WILL shoot your ass if you pull a gun on them. Good to know.


I love that Family Dollar has a "return fire" policy in place.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Lesson here?

Family Dollar WILL shoot your ass if you pull a gun on them. Good to know.


Only a fool of an employee would actually care about their employee policy regarding firearms.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if it's hilarious or terrifying that Family Dollar employees will win a gunfight with customers, but it's good to know.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have gone to the wrong high school.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dollar General Eisenhower don't play games, son

[Fark user image 594x450]


... Is that a scoped shotgun?
 
Unobtanium [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: If he wanted to get all dressed up with a mask, he would have gone to Walmart.


I see this has been covered. Carry on.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Dollar don't play.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its pretty easy to get killed in a dollar store.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/20​2​0/07/06/the-true-cost-of-dollar-stores​
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So both dudes were packing at a Dollar Store?

Wow.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, here we are. A fully armed society.
So be it, I guess. This seems to be what gun owners want. This is like literally the best case scenario and the only outcome ownership will lead to sure.. period .
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  All's well that ends well.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is a 3rd world country in pretty wrapping.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: hubiestubert: Lesson here?

Family Dollar WILL shoot your ass if you pull a gun on them. Good to know.

I love that Family Dollar has a "return fire" policy in place.


It's printed on the back of every laminated menu in a Waffle house.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pew $ Pew
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: HighlanderRPI: Dollar General Eisenhower don't play games, son

[Fark user image 594x450]

... Is that a scoped shotgun?


It is a combination rifle-shotgun, German made. I am trying to find the specific model, but apparently a lot of different ones exist.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once I'd like to read a "shots exchanged" headline and it mean this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Well, here we are. A fully armed society.
So be it, I guess. This seems to be what gun owners want. This is like literally the best case scenario and the only outcome ownership will lead to sure.. period .


If only Mr. Perry had not been legally allowed to carry a gun in public this whole incident would have been averted.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another example of why I now consider everyone I meet in public to be a potential lunatic, frayed to their last nerve and ready to go all mass murder st the drop of a hat.

/A spree shooting society is a polite society?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Dollar employees are packing heat.  Good to know.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dollar General Eisenhower don't play games, son

[Fark user image 594x450]


A dreiling with Leica optics.  Probably took it from Goering's villa.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shots exchanged?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: I don't know if it's hilarious or terrifying that Family Dollar employees will win a gunfight with customers, but it's good to know.


It's the hero we need .
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dollar General Eisenhower don't play games, son

[Fark user image 594x450]


I love Bradley's expression, "Is it my turn yet, Ike?"
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Just once I'd like to read a "shots exchanged" headline and it mean this:

[Fark user image 800x450]


Shaking my tiny fist...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Hero tag for the Family Dollar hero that shot this plague rat motherfarker?

This is what comes of the right wing cult mantra they tell themselves "only we own, like, or use firearms, therefor the cuck libs are weak and vulnerable!"

Too bad the plague rat lived. He's probably going to have his terrorist buddies try and shoot up the place more.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its pretty easy to get killed in a dollar store.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/202​0/07/06/the-true-cost-of-dollar-stores​


Why's my Dollar General next to a expensive AF grocery store? 🤔
Never mind I saw a hook last week only a few blocks over. While at the same time someone down a street has a Ferrari. This neighborhood is odd. Family Compounds and a welfare apartment complex side by side. WTF?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My, my...Such a lot of guns around town and so few brains."

- Raymond Chandler, The Big Sleep
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: America is a 3rd world country in pretty wrapping.


I like to say America is white Mexico.
Mexico works, for Mexicans with money.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/sigh

Welcome to peak 'Real 'Murica
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: No Hero tag for the Family Dollar hero that shot this plague rat motherfarker?

This is what comes of the right wing cult mantra they tell themselves "only we own, like, or use firearms, therefor the cuck libs are weak and vulnerable!"

Too bad the plague rat lived. He's probably going to have his terrorist buddies try and shoot up the place more.


Lol.

Look at you, feverishly masturbating to the image of a chubby person in a red baseball cap as being the person to refuse to wear a mask.

Maybe read the article, or check out the link upthread...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not clear from the article if the victim was an employee, or someone else in the store.

Either way, Plague-Rat Perry was probably very surprised to be on the receiving end.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: waxbeans: Well, here we are. A fully armed society.
So be it, I guess. This seems to be what gun owners want. This is like literally the best case scenario and the only outcome ownership will lead to sure.. period .

If only Mr. Perry had not been legally allowed to carry a gun in public this whole incident would have been averted.


What?
So you think there's a reality where legal gun ownership exist but criminals don't have guns?
Seriously?
LOL.
🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Too bad the plague rat lived.


This particular black life doesn't matter I take it.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: hubiestubert: Lesson here?

Family Dollar WILL shoot your ass if you pull a gun on them. Good to know.

I love that Family Dollar has a "return fire" policy in place.


Have you seen the people that shop there?  Having such a policy is kind of a necessity.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: hubiestubert: Lesson here?

Family Dollar WILL shoot your ass if you pull a gun on them. Good to know.

I love that Family Dollar has a "return fire" policy in place.


I guess I'll be taking my random shooting business elsewhere. Harrumph!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: waxbeans: Well, here we are. A fully armed society.
So be it, I guess. This seems to be what gun owners want. This is like literally the best case scenario and the only outcome ownership will lead to sure.. period .

If only Mr. Perry had not been legally allowed to carry a gun in public this whole incident would have been averted.


😂😂😂😂😂😂💀🙄
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Dimensio: waxbeans: Well, here we are. A fully armed society.
So be it, I guess. This seems to be what gun owners want. This is like literally the best case scenario and the only outcome ownership will lead to sure.. period .

If only Mr. Perry had not been legally allowed to carry a gun in public this whole incident would have been averted.

What?
So you think there's a reality where legal gun ownership exist but criminals don't have guns?
Seriously?
LOL.
🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣


So if there are no legal guns, you are asserting that there will be no illegal ones?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: No Hero tag for the Family Dollar hero that shot this plague rat motherfarker?

This is what comes of the right wing cult mantra they tell themselves "only we own, like, or use firearms, therefor the cuck libs are weak and vulnerable!"

Too bad the plague rat lived. He's probably going to have his terrorist buddies try and shoot up the place more.


Right wingers are so much more diverse than they were back in my day


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: This is what comes of the right wing cult mantra they tell themselves "only we own, like, or use firearms, therefor the cuck libs are weak and vulnerable!"


Oh yes, you've surely nailed the personality type here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: /sigh

Welcome to peak 'Real 'Murica


Yep
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I solicit my nearest Dollar General once a year in order to procure a grip of rags with which to mop my brow in those earliest of sultry summer months and the weeks beyond."
"The regulars are something of a rough crowd, but I find the experience of their interactions positively bracing."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: neongoats: This is what comes of the right wing cult mantra they tell themselves "only we own, like, or use firearms, therefor the cuck libs are weak and vulnerable!"

Oh yes, you've surely nailed the personality type here.

[Fark user image image 570x200]


So because he's black, he's not a right wing nutter?
 
LoneCoon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: HighlanderRPI: Dollar General Eisenhower don't play games, son

[Fark user image 594x450]

... Is that a scoped shotgun?


Probably a double gun chambered in something heavy.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: "My, my...Such a lot of guns around town and so few brains."

- Raymond Chandler, The Big Sleep



"Oooh. Guns, guns, guns! C'mon, Sal! The Tigers are playing.
[slaps the table] tonight. I never miss a game."

Clarence Boddicker, Robocop.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America! What an exciting place!
 
