(WFLA Tampa Bay)   County says teachers that test positive but are asymptomatic can keep coming to school and giving your kids COVID. Yes, that state   (wfla.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

24 Comments
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is someone trying to collect souls as offerings to the Old Gods or something?
 
Yuugian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As long as the parents don't find out they got it because of the school, it'l be fine.
trust us
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's every state. Apparently, we're "essential workers". However, we are not getting hazard pay. Such bullshirt.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where does Ron DeSantis go to get his apology?!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: Is someone trying to collect souls as offerings to the Old Gods or something?


No thank you.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't teachers just lie and say they have tested positive and they have symptoms too? That way they could save some lives by not coming in to work.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In other words, don't test, just use the seasonal flu policy- if you feel too sick to come to work, stay home.

That policy isn't just a Florida one
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA says exposed to Covid, not tested positive.

If they are exposed, they should get tested, and I can see covidiot governments screwing that up, but its not related in TFA

TFA also notes "Teachers who live with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus are required to self-quarantine. "

I would guess that someone always has to live with themselves.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Where does Ron DeSantis go to get his apology?!


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Asymptomatic for thee,
Doesn't mean asymptomatic for me.

JFC people.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hospitals have been allowing nurses to do that for months.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Hospitals have been allowing nurses to do that for months.


Cool.  I'd imagine that nurses would
a) be wearing PPE
b) have a much higher awareness of sanitation
c) have direct supervision that would professionally identify risky symptoms, behaviors, and patterns related to spreading disease

I don't think that teachers have the same expectations, but tell me more.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JFC, I quit caring. Honestly I used to be outraged by stories like this. But seeing that nearly half of our US population are cult members I really don't care if we survive anymore. Lately I'm seeing this virus as nature's way of eliminating stupidity.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That can't be ri...oh, Florida
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yesterday on Fark: failing to follow the current CDC guidelines earns you the Florida tag.
Today on Fark: following the current CDC guidelines earns you the Florida tag.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: It's every state. Apparently, we're "essential workers". However, we are not getting hazard pay. Such bullshirt.


You know how hard it would be to get a substitute teacher at the last moment?  That teacher that scored 102 on the thermometer at the front door probably had a reading lamp trained on her forehead just before walking in to the school.  Just wanted a day off to go to Chicago in a Ferrari.

And the kids.  They aren't going to learn anything your teaching today like the difference betwix 'your' and 'you're'  amirite?  Just gonna sit with their noses in their phones looking at nekkid pictures that would land you back in medium for 10 years.  Then another name change to get off the registry and another two year teaching certificate.  Hassles, right?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Schooling teachers .
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know Florida is gonna Florida throughout the state, but is Polk County especially crazy? I notice a lot of bat shiat coming from there specifically.

/I've only ever been to Miami and a few keys
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the people are in charge are okay with killing one dying? Because you can't say this won't kill at least one kid.

An education isn't a banana. We don't have to rush to get it done. WTF? Explain.
/
Except for language which you supposed to have down by the 6th grade.  If not 4th. And that CAN be taught online. WTF?

//
You know all you people okay with killing off the fat and sick don't get to be indignant about a muscular ex-con bashing in some little white girl's face.
Just saying. Purposely letting people die of c-19 because you don't want to lose money is no better then a hardened ex-con doing some heinous crime to your sister.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
how motherfarking stupid are you people??????????
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This policy is serious enough that the misleading Fark headline should be changed.

The headline is misinformation and sunny should feel bad.
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I know Florida is gonna Florida throughout the state, but is Polk County especially crazy? I notice a lot of bat shiat coming from there specifically.

/I've only ever been to Miami and a few keys


Yes. Polk county is especially odd. Lived there from 83 until moving to Virginia in 2001. Bat spit crazy. Polk county is the Florida of Florida
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: Where does Ron DeSantis go to get his apology?!



[media3.giphy.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gods waiting room...

NOW FOR CHILDREN, TOO!!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

