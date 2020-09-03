 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   At the end of the game's gruelling '2020' level, final boss Global Thermonuclear War comes into play (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Scary, People's Republic of China, World War II, Chinese military, Nuclear weapon, military capacity, new Pentagon report, focus of this extra military muscle, South China Sea  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 2:50 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This seems appropriate: https://www.vice.com/en_​us/article/ne4​p77/airplane-mode
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just want enough warning to get to ground zero and have a decent amount of drinking time before it hits.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump will nuke China first because he knows more than anyone about war, and so he can get back at 'Chy-nya' for the 'Chinese Flu'.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was promise Giant Meteor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark needs a 'Manipulated Media' tag, and it needs to be applied to everything from the Daily Star.
 
links136
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they keep doubling another lets see.....7 times then they would reach the USA and USSR levels.  Totally makes a war will happen.

Gotta have something to write about to generate ad revenue
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not going to happen.  MAD and all that..  we will still have 10x the amount, and SSBNs...  besides, we are in the process of destroying ourselves, and they can just walk in when we are done.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I just want enough warning to get to ground zero and have a decent amount of drinking time before it hits.


DwTiyE or GTFO
Ultravox - Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Official Music Video)
Youtube PSQWUZ8a2Ho
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Radio Activity Rapp (Let's Jam) - MC Fosty & Lovin' C
Youtube CzrdAIyWIqI
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Twilight 22 - Siberian Nights
Youtube jiW7NbkhbJ0

///nuclear winter gonna freeze your brain.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3fer thursday.
Sun Ra - Nuclear War
Youtube lsPrINajncU
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump has destroyed any chance of nuclear nonproliferation.  Almost the first thing he did after gaining the Presidency was start threatening countries with nuclear annihilation.  No longer were our nukes simply a deterrent, they're to be actively used when a weaker nation refuses to do as we say.  The only counter is for everyone else to build a nuclear deterrent of their own.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gotta admit it would be pretty hi-larious if they nuked us with missiles paid for with the money we gave them for all the plastic garbage they sell to us.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.