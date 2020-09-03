 Skip to content
 
(Irish Post US)   Lost dog spray painted to look like a tiger spotted on the streets of Malaysia, possibly looking for frosted steaks   (irishpost.com) divider line
    Tiger, Endangered species, Hunting, Poaching, animal welfare groups  
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog looks healthy enough.  Plenty of meat on it.  Yum, meaty dog.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone lost their dog spray?
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is impossibly cute.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trog...
dogir...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not spraypaint, that's camouflage, ain't no one gonna fark with that dog.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle finger pointed at the A$$HOLE that thought this was a clever idea !
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Napoleon Dynamite Liger
Youtube -XVMfNIJ53I
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FutherMucker: Middle finger pointed at the A$$HOLE that thought this was a clever idea !


And, may I add, the asshole that took the pictures and didnt catch or help the dog.
Isnt this terrible, i should put it on the farking internet!
 
roguejuliet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: are we 100% sure the paint on that dog is actually, say, Krylon rather then an airbrush job with dog-safe dye?  I've seen some absolutely ridiculous things intentionally done to dog coats by certified groomers using vegetable-based tints and (presumably) an airbrush.

Those lines look awfully neat and even to have been done with a standard wide-angle spray can on a dog who isn't used to the sound or the people who are painting them.

It seems at least semi- plausible that someone paid a good amount of money to get their dog dyed like a tiger and the dog ran off after the fact.  I hope that is what happened, anyway.  It is worrying that the dye job in question might put the poor pup in danger of being shot as a tiger, though.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a Savannah cat shot/killed near my home. Those who saw it, said it looked like small cheetah, and were afraid to be outside their homes. Total dick move !
DRTFA !
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roguejuliet: Serious question: are we 100% sure the paint on that dog is actually, say, Krylon rather then an airbrush job with dog-safe dye?  I've seen some absolutely ridiculous things intentionally done to dog coats by certified groomers using vegetable-based tints and (presumably) an airbrush.

Those lines look awfully neat and even to have been done with a standard wide-angle spray can on a dog who isn't used to the sound or the people who are painting them.

It seems at least semi- plausible that someone paid a good amount of money to get their dog dyed like a tiger and the dog ran off after the fact.  I hope that is what happened, anyway.  It is worrying that the dye job in question might put the poor pup in danger of being shot as a tiger, though.


Yeah, that's not spray paint.  The fur would be all globbed together

It's some kind of dye
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roguejuliet: Serious question: are we 100% sure the paint on that dog is actually, say, Krylon rather then an airbrush job with dog-safe dye?  I've seen some absolutely ridiculous things intentionally done to dog coats by certified groomers using vegetable-based tints and (presumably) an airbrush.

Those lines look awfully neat and even to have been done with a standard wide-angle spray can on a dog who isn't used to the sound or the people who are painting them.

It seems at least semi- plausible that someone paid a good amount of money to get their dog dyed like a tiger and the dog ran off after the fact.  I hope that is what happened, anyway.  It is worrying that the dye job in question might put the poor pup in danger of being shot as a tiger, though.


Yeah, for sure! It was food based dye/paint. Totally organic, Bruh....She/He should probably be able to lick that all off in 40 minutes. Or, just hose her down....Whatever!! )

Isn't life delicious, served up with Cattleman's Meat ?!?
I think so.
These are some STRANGE times!!...Amen???
I'm a coconut !!!
 
bababa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's probably just someone's pet. The dogs in the neighborhood I lived in in Malaysia generally were allowed to run free, and it was not uncommon to get unusual styles at the groomers.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice headline!
 
