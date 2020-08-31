 Skip to content
(Bay News 9)   So, how are public schools going to run active shooter drills under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions? Cough on assailants?   (baynews9.com) divider line
DRTFA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would think everyone staying 6 feet apart would make it harder for the shooter.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a wonderful paradise america has become as it has embraced the right wing. How children have to learn how to escape shooters with military grade rifles, how even after you graduate you are forced to choose between going straight into work that barely pays enough for you to afford food or continue to college and be forced to go massively into debt, and after all that if you ever have the misfortune of needing medical care, can be faced with losing everything you have worked your whole life to save and build.

Truly a right wing utopia.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I would think everyone staying 6 feet apart would make it harder for the shooter.


Or easier to hit specifically targeted people

/going down that thought process makes me feel gross
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Identify target, release safety, aim for center body mass, fire.

I think the kids should be able to handle that drill during covid so they'll be prepared to take down an active shooter.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Living in America, scrub your nails, at the sanitizer station
Living in America, die if you give, mouth to mouth resuscitation
Living in America, got to have a fully armed nation.
You live in America
You were shot at school in America
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size
 
rhodabear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I propose every parent who willingly sent their kids back to school be given Ebola. Then off to work with fellow Covidiots! I think until at least phase 1 of the pandemic is over, people should choose if they want to work. But, the economy has to make $$$$ the Grifter in Chief.or he gets mad and destroys another piece of the country.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Send Trump in to disarm the shooter.  Only He can save us.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Use live ammo.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xai: Truly a right wing utopia.


Ask not "why are people coming fro sheet whole countries?" Ask "why are we turning America into a sheet whole country".
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So.....this is hell, right? We all died, and this is actually hell.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: What a wonderful paradise america has become as it has embraced the right wing. How children have to learn how to escape shooters with military grade rifles, how even after you graduate you are forced to choose between going straight into work that barely pays enough for you to afford food or continue to college and be forced to go massively into debt, and after all that if you ever have the misfortune of needing medical care, can be faced with losing everything you have worked your whole life to save and build.

Truly a right wing utopia.


To right-wingers, the utopia is getting to be no less smart than anyone about anything that matters to them....except rich people who are also Republicans.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Active shooter drills, Fire Drills....all getting short shrift right now.
 
