(The Smoking Gun)   Don't drink and drive, you might hit a Don't Drink and Drive sign and spill your drink   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Glad to see one of those annoying signs get what it deserves.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Irony != coincidence

/Florida tag demands a recount
 
crinz83
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the trick is to keep both eyes wide open. you will see three don't-drink-and-drive signs. aim for the middle one.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sooo, he had to have the message planted square in the face for it to get across
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Florida tag too drunk to be here?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he have a nubile young lady in a tube top smacking gum with him?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Cheramy was charged with a pair of DUI counts "

One for drunk driving and the other for drunk crashing?  Can a lawyerly type illuminate what the hell that means?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Important Lesson:  Don't fight with the police, don't get shot

Well done Mr. Cheramy
 
