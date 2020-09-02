 Skip to content
(AP News) What's the difference between a white man who runs naked through the streets of the neighborhood and a Black man who does the same? Death
    Rochester, New York, Death, head of Daniel Prude, Rochester police officer  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.


The Dutch have always been racially progressive.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


A few hundred years ago the Dutch were basically the Ferengi. They didn't care about race, religion, or politics as long as they could make a profit.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

revrendjim: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

A few hundred years ago the Dutch were basically the Ferengi. They didn't care about race, religion, or politics as long as they could make a profit.


And that lead to a tolerate and extremely low rate of corruption in public office country. If it wasn't flat and the weather was better I would still live there. Watching the sun rise and set out the same window just isn't for me. Plus for Americans, English doesn't even count as a second language in Dutch schools, it is just something they have to learn starting in elementary school.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the difference between a white man who runs naked through the streets of the neighborhood and a Black man who does the same?

2 inches
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm really hoping this doesn't turn into rioting over the long weekend.  Rochester has had BLM protests almost every weekend, but this case is going to test the ability of the organizers to keep order. There was a report of a person with a rifle pointed out of an SUV driving towards the public safety building during today's protest, but I haven't found anything verifying that report. I'm afraid something terrible is going to happen to the protesters and the situation is going to explode.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The world when the Dutch compliment themselves
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


Tell that to a black South African.  They just might have a bit of a disagreement about that statement.
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


As Black Peter can speak to. They're so progressive that black face isn't even a concern.

All of Europe is nationalistic if not racist, when I lived in Holland, it was the Turks for them.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a point to the "hood" other than as murder weapon?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 371x534]

The world when the Dutch compliment themselves


They even have a term for it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go get the kids, Ethel!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: Was there a point to the "hood" other than as murder weapon?


Maybe he was spitting constantly at them? That's the only thing I can think of to have something like that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Rochester sucks.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon will be the second murder where jagoffs assassinate his character in smug attempts to justify that they're ok with people being murdered like this if they're black. Coupled with their denial that systemic racism causes a disproportionate number of black men to have records it's a solid place for them to deny reality.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby misspelled White.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

Tell that to a black South African.  They just might have a bit of a disagreement about that statement.


But they love drugs and prostitutes!  Can't be bad.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

Tell that to a black South African.  They just might have a bit of a disagreement about that statement.


I think you are supposed to capitalize the B. Are you racist or something?
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously though. Why the fark would they put a hood on him??
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do some of these departments have specific policy that they are disallowed from just sitting around and talking with the guy, building a rapport, trust, offering solutions--however whack--until he calms down and then they can work something out that works for everyone?

I can tell you, the tough guys will argue against the technique on principle, but in time they'll realize that it's easier than the fight, the injuries, the reviews, and ultimately takes less time than everyone getting their stories straight and writing incident reports.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: Seriously though. Why the fark would they put a hood on him??


It was already addressed that it's to prevent being spit on during a pandemic.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by the man's family.

Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester.

Username does NOT check out.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


Not sure if completely ignorant of history or not.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

Tell that to a black South African.  They just might have a bit of a disagreement about that statement.


Or an Indonesian. Or an Indian. Or...

/boggles the mind how such a distant and relatively small country controlled so much
//anything to get away from that weather I guess
///I actually have fond memories. Been there about four times
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.


Et cetera is a hell of a drug.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wounds of Dutch history expose deep racial divide
 
Creidiki
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Next up:
1. Mass protesting
2. Local police clampdown
3. Protests escalate
4. Local police runs out of manpower, they call in paramilitary right wing groups

and then the murders begin
 
otherideas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Was there a point to the "hood" other than as murder weapon?


Try reading the article. Stops the suspect from spitting at people. Especially important during pandemics.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: I'm really hoping this doesn't turn into rioting over the long weekend.  Rochester has had BLM protests almost every weekend, but this case is going to test the ability of the organizers to keep order. There was a report of a person with a rifle pointed out of an SUV driving towards the public safety building during today's protest, but I haven't found anything verifying that report. I'm afraid something terrible is going to happen to the protesters and the situation is going to explode.


Yes it will turn into rioting. The anti-maskers will will riot and use this as proof masks can kill you.
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.


The Dutch police are certainly a lot more laid back.

Dutch Police partner and gay lover
Youtube oSZLGAuJTLQ
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

X-Geek: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

[Fark user image image 425x180]


I didn't know your grandmother was Dutch!
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Next up:
1. Mass protesting
2. Local police clampdown
3. Protests escalate
4. Local police runs out of manpower, they call in paramilitary right wing groups

and then the murders begin


You forgot:
2.1 Presidential race baiting
3.1 President ignoring national protest
4.1 Presidential dog whistle
5. Pardons!
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

otherideas: Voiceofreason01: Was there a point to the "hood" other than as murder weapon?

Try reading the article. Stops the suspect from spitting at people. Especially important during pandemics.


Or... You know a mask.
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Plus for Americans, English doesn't even count as a second language in Dutch schools, it is just something they have to learn starting in elementary school.


I have Dutch friends who think that at some point quite soon - in the next twenty years, say - the Netherlands will switch to English as the official language. I hope not, because I really like Dutch.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

Not sure if completely ignorant of history or not.


Willfully ignorant!

My wife is Dutch actually and I like to razz her about her people's horrible racism and genocide.
 
otherideas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
PCP is a hellavua drug.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Tyrone Slothrop: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

Not sure if completely ignorant of history or not.

Willfully ignorant!

My wife is Dutch actually and I like to razz her about her people's horrible racism and genocide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MFK: Seriously though. Why the fark would they put a hood on him??


They didn't want him to feel left out.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

otherideas: Voiceofreason01: Was there a point to the "hood" other than as murder weapon?

Try reading the article. Stops the suspect from spitting at people. Especially important during pandemics.


Yeah, the hood itself wasn't the concern, it's that they slammed his head into the ground after putting the "spit hood" on him.
 
dlwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MFK: o


Klan initiaiton?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/africaatlse/201​9/08/20/atlantic-slavery-history-dutch​-economy/

Slavery was to the Dutch what tech is to the USA in terms of economic importance.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.


"Wat zei je tegen mij?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Was there a point to the "hood" other than as murder weapon?


Spit hoods are used to reduce...well, spitting.

Especially in the age of COVID-19, you can probably understand why spit could be considered a biohazard.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MFK: Seriously though. Why the fark would they put a hood on him??


Have you heard of google?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jimjays: Do some of these departments have specific policy that they are disallowed from just sitting around and talking with the guy, building a rapport, trust, offering solutions--however whack--until he calms down and then they can work something out that works for everyone?

I can tell you, the tough guys will argue against the technique on principle, but in time they'll realize that it's easier than the fight, the injuries, the reviews, and ultimately takes less time than everyone getting their stories straight and writing incident reports.


Article I read indicated PCP.

I'm sure people on PCP are totally chill and rational.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: MFK: Seriously though. Why the fark would they put a hood on him??

Have you heard of google?


You had to Google something that was in the article?
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We train and equip our police in the states like a paramilitary force, and then express surprise and disappointment when they act that way.
And yes. of course, it impacts POC more - everything does, in an unequal society.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: TheGreatGazoo: The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: I lived in Amsterdam for a few years and Americans would come visit and I would tell them to carry a card with the name of the hotel they were staying at (Have to be a very good friend or sleep in same bed to stay at my home) and if they were lost or just too confused find a police officer and they will point them in the right direction.  Not one including  POCs that interacted with Amsterdam Police were ever abused or mistreated even being under the influence of etc. The biggest difference is training and screening of police there and the US.

The Dutch have always been racially progressive.

Tell that to a black South African.  They just might have a bit of a disagreement about that statement.

Or an Indonesian. Or an Indian. Or...

/boggles the mind how such a distant and relatively small country controlled so much
//anything to get away from that weather I guess
///I actually have fond memories. Been there about four times


**England has entered the chat**
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ooh. The second encounter should not have happened. Mr. Prude should have at least been kept in the hospital overnight for observation.

As for the second encounter...I honestly don't see any scenario that does not end in grievous injury to Mr. Prude. If the police do nothing, he dies of exposure. At the other extreme, he gets shot.
 
