(CBS Sacramento)   After losing their home in the wildfire, Vacaville couple learn that their insurance company had dropped them just one month prior. How convienient   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
7
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait... How the f*ck can that be legal?!?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now would be a good time for FEMA to cut them a check.   I mean, it won't happen, but it would be a good time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't make a profit in the insurance business if you have to pay claims- DUH!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can't make a profit in the insurance business if you have to pay claims- DUH!


Concurs.
 
Flurching
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Love the "insurance companies should help with wildfire management" no they only need to help deliver returns to shareholders. The policy holders are just the income stream, it's why junk insurance is a thing. Jeebus people, you want capitalism? This is how it works!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, notice by unregistered mail in the current environment. If they had a policy that was paid up from before such a notice, it should remain in force. It's the renewal when you drop people.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should have mooooooooooved someplace which isn't prone to wildfires.
 
