 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVQ Billings)   You can only look at the scenery for so long   (ktvq.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Gallatin County, Montana, Bozeman, Montana, Addiction, Drug addiction, Montana, Executive director, substance abuse, Yellowstone National Park  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 4:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh. That's how babies get made.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a friend that manages a Total Wine in southern CT. His year over year sales are up 752%. I asked him if anyone within 50 miles of the store was ever sober.

/csb
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Substance abuse isn't limited to just alcohol. In fact, a majority of the time it starts as a progression from something that may seem harmless to help deal with stress.

i went straight from charles wysocki jigsaw puzzles to crack. why waste time, i said
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that's impressive, the weed shops have been almost selling out.

Oh this is about addiction. I'm not addicted, I can quit anytime I'm court ordered to.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometime in the future:
"The pandemic is over!! Let's celebrate!!"

*rolls eyes*

/not making fun of the stress or the stir-craziness. Some people have been hit hard with loss of job and lockdown, and I'm not sure which is worse, going through that alone or going through that with a SO and having the relationship impacted
//just that this isn't a solution (technically?)
///Why, yes, I am aware this is Fark, why do you ask?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
in these hard boiled egg time 420 should be sold in every state in murica. people are under pressure. would not be surprised to see people chugging vodka in public. bless their lil hearts.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.