(AZCentral)   Arizona DJ to Station Management: "How about giving me a show talking about black issues on a station that plays mainly black music?" Station management: slience   (azcentral.com) divider line
12
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blinded by slience.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He is right.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Blinded by slience.


Sound of Slience by Smion & Garfunkel.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sending Venus Fly Traps via FTD to the station management
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Blinded by slience.


My first thought exactly
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Slience is golden
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait a second. A radio station, with an actual live DJ?

Bullshiat.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Wait a second. A radio station, with an actual live DJ?

Bullshiat.


That was my thought.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fired in 3...2...
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's called a Podcast.

Look into it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd imagine if I was the management my thoughts would be "Huh, great idea. It is our customer base any way...but one stupid sentence or something that gets misunderstood and goes viral and we will be the focus of and outlet valve for a lot of pent up anger..."
And I'll probably freeze as well.
"Let's just play music, shall we?"
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And this is why non-commercial community (not NPR) radio (on a radio station with a good signal)  is needed in cities like Phoenix.
 
