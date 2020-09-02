 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australian man talks to the dead. Sorry - talks FOR the dead. At their funerals. About all their secrets   (abc.net.au) divider line
14
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, a few seconds too slow.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, third in and two too late.

Did he defeat the buggers though?
 
drwiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can someone with a progressive view towards deadly viruses and attacking alien arthropods still be a huge homophobe? So philosophically inconsistent. Also I don't know if the later books got drastically worse or I just grew up.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Worst. Blackmailer. Ever.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Psychologist Shona Innes said enlisting the help of a person like Mr Edgar was the ultimate avoidance.
"It's certainly not healthy," she said.
"I think it's better to resolve these things while you are alive."

Jesus fark, Shona, these people are on death's door already. You want them to turn their lives into a dramatic nightmare for the last few months because that fits into your pseudoscience narrative? fark you.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It can be done at the funeral.  It typically is more effective at the reading of the will.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK. Now I want a job like that.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Of course an Australian man would know that man is a miserable pile of secrets
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drwiki: How can someone with a progressive view towards deadly viruses and attacking alien arthropods still be a huge homophobe? So philosophically inconsistent. Also I don't know if the later books got drastically worse or I just grew up.


'Ender's Game' was best as a short story. All down hill from there.

'We come by after you die and haul off the porn and other embarrassments.' will have more demand.
Also the worlds weirdest thrift store. Never know what you'll find, browse weekly.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Been done.

[Fark user image image 329x500]


Step 1: write a YA book that references childrens butts every three pages.

Step 2: profit???

Step 3: spend your money on anti-lgbt hate groups.
 
