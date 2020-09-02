 Skip to content
 
(Counton 2)   Rifle range has a high concentration of lead   (counton2.com) divider line
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's true of any range. You shoot for any length of time and you'll be covered in lead residue.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty much the only thing that ever sticks, the environmental damage.

Indoor ranges, people.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I grew up shooting with my dad at an unsupervised outdoor range in North Alabama.

In the 70s and 80s it was great. People were respectful about trash and brass and range safety.

By the 90s, it was becoming trashy and, by 2000, you could not trust most of the idiots not to open fire while you were down range, usually badly because they were not sober.

Nothing like collecting your target only to have a guy open up at the hill 6 feet to your left...laughing and swilling beer at the same time...

Your modern NRA, no doubt.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Can confirm that too. The LBJ grasslands outside Decatur TX used to be a decent open range, but sport shooting was banned after thousands of bubbas abandoned old appliances, spray paint cans, and other trash.

Thanks, ole bubbas.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One local PD had built an indoor pistol range in their HQ. The ventilation was terrible. Saw an article that the instructors had to be treated for lead poisoning.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Indoor ranges are an excellent way to get lead poisoning. The Seattle Times did some good investigative reporting but it's behind a paywall.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

One of the main reasons why I stopped hunting.  The woods are full of morons, lots of people trespassing, etc.  I trace it back to when the guns themselves became the hobby, rather than a tool to hunt.  All the gun hobbyists think they want to hunt.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I go by various ranges hiking. I can't get over how badly they get trashed. Boxes and plastic and beer cans. Everybody I've ever been shooting with picked up everything plus a little more.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a youngster, my friend and I would dig the bullets out of his grandfather's gun range.  We would hammer and cut them into slugs to use in gumball machines.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My local gun range is lead-free. The ventilation fans are so powerful it's very difficult to open the entry door.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This may have just been on TF, but a farker mined the lead from the backstop at a range and wound up with a great deal of it after just a few years.  I'm tempted to say a ton or a little more, don't quote me on that.  What we never did learn though was what he was going to do with it...
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You can have formal outdoor ranges in one place, or informal ranges all over the woods. Your choice.

Indoor ranges don't generally like high power rifles. I know of no 100 meter indoor ranges, much less 400.

They 'mine' the berms at busy ones for lead.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WTF is going on with the hair style of Francis Marion, the slave owning guy who is honored in the name of the park the range is located in?

Boggy Head or Boggy Headphones Francis
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few years ago Pennsylvania went to a pay model for the game lands public ranges. $35 a year or a hunting license gets you unlimited access and one guest, though shooting is now so expensive it's not something an average person can do regularly. That money funds annual reconstruction and lead remediation. It's worth every penny, because otherwise there will be no ranges in the future.

My only problem is that it's a calendar year and not a rolling year. It resets on July 1 even if you paid the full amount on June 30th. If they fixed that I'd say it's a perfect situation. You would pay $35 per range session per person, minimum, at the nearest indoor range, and that's 45 minutes away from me. I have a public range less than 10 minutes away.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Fark method obviously.

Find something that a sober person could figure out quickly, and then cater to alcoholism.

/Drew bucu bucks now
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boggy Head Rifle Range

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
U rubes
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I doubt, at least around here. NRA folks go to go to public and private ranges.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A buddy of mine was an avid indoor shooter in Vancouver. He would go most days after work. His 3 year old was showing developmental problems that were linked to lead. When they tested his home they found that the lead was coming from his shoes that he wore in to the home after shooting. The kid was crawling on the floor enough that he got lead poisoning.

When I guided hunting I would shoot a lot and only ate wild game. My lead levels were elevated to dangerous levels. I've stopped shooting rimfire and only use copper and steel for hunting ammunition.

Now all my lead exposure is from galena dust.  Lead is farking everywhere.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As with any public area, some people are assholes and leave their garbage strewn about.  You see that at beaches and parks all the time.  Gun ranges are no different.  People from gun groups regular have cleanup gatherings to make things better and try to remind people to pick up after themselves, but assholes have to asshole and just keep doing it.

Personally, I avoid ranges that don't have a RSO (Range Safety Officer) to keep an eye on things and kick out the idiots chugging beer while celebrating "muh freedoms!"
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Side note, California has banned lead ammo for hunting.  Not sure about public ranges.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

A controlled rifle range that isn't too far from my house SUCKS.  They only allow one round in a magazine....no joke.

And the range master is a crabby geezer who practically humps your back while you are shooting.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That's absolutely stupid.  I might limit a first time shooter to two or three rounds their first time, but that limit is ridiculous.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"We did an environmental assessment as an agency and it came back that the area has a high concentration of lead and other heavy metals in the area; that's affecting the soils and the water and the sedimentation in the area," said Zamora.

I feel this is the most undisclosed danger inherent in the Rambo Movies...
Those vietnamese villagers are going to be suffering for *years*.

//And that's just from watching the movies...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I haven't been there in years, and IIRC, that policy finally went away recently.  But I refuse to go back.

I am a member at an indoor range, but the max rifle round allowed is 7.62x39mm.

Otherwise, I know do a great outdoor spot that is legal and with no supervision.  All you need is a WA Discovery Pass to park close by.
 
