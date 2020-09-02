 Skip to content
(Delaware County Daily Times)   ProTip: Do not steal the tip jar from a pizza shop where you just left a job application   (delcotimes.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Place your bets - Visible tattoo on this guy above the neck line?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His backpack was found containing multiple items bearing his name as well as items associated with drugs in the restaurant"

Swing and...Several misses right there.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So...did he get the job?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just showing them the faults in their security protocols.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's not the sharpest pizza cutter in the drawer

stuartp9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Filled out an application, left personal items behind.

I'm thinking he wanted to be caught.  Maybe 3 hots and a cot is looking pretty good to him right now.  After all, it happened in PA.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Mark was arraigned Friday on Northampton County charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia."

Robbery seems a bit much if he just filled out an application then ran off with the tip jar. Theft qualifies for sure though.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Filled out an application, left personal items behind.

I'm thinking he wanted to be caught.  Maybe 3 hots and a cot is looking pretty good to him right now.  After all, it happened in PA.


Yeah. Could be homeless, or maybe needed off the streets for a while. Might be someone looking for him.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: "Mark was arraigned Friday on Northampton County charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia."

Robbery seems a bit much if he just filled out an application then ran off with the tip jar. Theft qualifies for sure though.


IANAL, but I'd think threatening with a knife the guy pursuing him to recover the money would tip it into robbery territory.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
unless the pizza joint is in Kentucky. Then steel pizza. Kentucky could use a few fewer hypocrites other than drew and mitch
 
