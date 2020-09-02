 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   How do you do, fellow kids?   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, Cameron Crowe did this and not only did he not get arrested but his efforts gave us a topless Phoebe Cates.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wsbtv.comView Full Size


"Uh, did I do something wrong?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say...
<puts on sunglasses>
Ferris Bueller's a bit off...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lying about your age is a crime now?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a plotline for an episode of NCIS.
Except the perp was a white girl.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So he's off his meds. He might have actually thought he was 14 and couldn't find his family.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why jail and not a psych facility for evaluation?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rambino: Lying about your age is a crime now?


Giving false statements to police? Yeah.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Rambino: Lying about your age is a crime now?

Giving false statements to police? Yeah.


Police giving false statements to you?  A-ok.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
