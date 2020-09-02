 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Want to know why your favorite "outdoors" vacation destinations hate you, despite all the money you generously bestow on them?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People suck.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people are rude and selfish
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame me.  I only go to Tahoe to gamble and bang hookers.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That and the piles of trash. Pack it out folks. And if you're in a developed area and the dumpsters are full, pack it out.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the Tahoe native say, "Have a nice day, go back to the bay!"
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Mark Twain pointed out was the difference between a man and a dog (the destinations being the man)
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Forest Service manages 78% of the land in the basin. There are three patrollers on Rahman's fire prevention staff, out of 70 Forest Service fire personnel in the Basin.

I think I found the problem.  Even if you make more restrictive policies, how do you even enforce them in an area that size with so few personnel?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw a mountain burn down at acres per second (tree lights up mississippi, glows white hot mississippi, gone mississipi)
near Bass Lake (outside Yosemite)
Cause was found to be due to a child playing with the leftovers of a smouldering campfire while mom and dad packed to leave...
I'm from New England but living in CA taught me how "dry" it really is out West where wood will continue to re-ignite because it is on fire on the inside.

///New England never has droughts
//And the wood is always soaked with sap
/Because it is technically a rainforest
 
nemisonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nemisonic: I saw a mountain burn down at acres per second (tree lights up mississippi, glows white hot mississippi, gone mississipi)
near Bass Lake (outside Yosemite)
Cause was found to be due to a child playing with the leftovers of a smouldering campfire while mom and dad packed to leave...
I'm from New England but living in CA taught me how "dry" it really is out West where wood will continue to re-ignite because it is on fire on the inside.

///New England never has droughts
//And the wood is always soaked with sap
/Because it is technically a rainforest


Point being: ban out of state travellers or issue licenses or both- people are morons
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There drift smoke was pretty bad over the weekend, but it cleared out yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


We're being careful about keeping our distance and wearing masks, which I can't say is the case for others we've encountered...
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
City folk. Surprised they could get a fire lit.

Hint: Even in a year wetter than subby's mom, no fires on or after the 4th of July weekend. Also signs saying fire season is closed should be clue.

Random thought:
A feller could make a lot of money setting up a few toll booths on the Yolo causeway.

Bay area counties pay extra, because it's worth it to them to escape.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because humans haven't progressed past their obsession with open flames?
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
F'ing gapers.
 
fnordfocus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Point being: ban out of state travellers or issue licenses or both- people are morons


Sounds reasonable, but I'm pretty confident it's Bay Area tech bros responsible for these incidents.
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Freedom has two enemies: Those who want to control everyone around them...and those who feel no need to control themselves."

I wouldn't light so much as a stick of incense anywhere in California wilderness just now.
 
