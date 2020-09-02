 Skip to content
(WMC 5 Memphis)   Mississippi swapping Confederate flag for flower   (wmcactionnews5.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm boycotting until they fly a mosquito.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not the most graphically interesting choice, but it should be less controversial than, say, a noose.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really changing any preconceptions.
Lets see how things play out in the next 300 years
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Not the most graphically interesting choice, but it should be less controversial than, say, a noose.


Noose out front shoulda told ya
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's Southern botanical heritage, y'all.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It's not terrible, but I'm not looking forward to someone explaining the symbolism.  Have a feeling they're just painting over the blatant racism of the previous flag with a veneer of dog whisting.
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"We may not be able to keep the confederate flag but at least we can keep stiginnit to the libs with religion."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm imagining a round table discussion of MS state gov types. "So what's the most unambiguously non-racist thing we can choose to represent our state?" "How about the Magnolia flower sir"
/honestly it's not a bad choice
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's fine. The "IN GOD WE TRUST" is there, yeah, but it is on the subtle side. Good job, I say. A definite improvement.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sweet

Fark user imageView Full Size



/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image 850x566]
"We may not be able to keep the confederate flag but at least we can keep stiginnit to the libs with religion."


Future battle -- getting that removed as the national motto.  Once it's out there, I don't see how courts could uphold it on a public symbol that is displayed as a matter of course in government buildings/property.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image image 850x566]
"We may not be able to keep the confederate flag but at least we can keep stiginnit to the libs with religion."


I heard that that was an actual concession made in negotiations.

The only way the Mississippi state legislature could get the last few votes over the line to get rid of the old flag, was to promise those lawmakers that "In God We Trust" would appear on the new flag.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh no, flowers mean the hippies won!
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was rooting for the white tree. Oh well.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The "great river" flag looks like an interstate highway sign.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
genesisfan.netView Full Size


A flower?
 
way south
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 284x177]

It's not terrible, but I'm not looking forward to someone explaining the symbolism.


The stars represent the number of states when they joined the union. The blue stands for the Mississippi and the red for the blood spilled in pursuit of justice. The wording is obviously symbolic of their faith in God, the larger gold star is symbolic of the Chocktaw native tribes and the white magnolia stands for racism.

/the gold bars stand for how much this cost the taxpayers.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 284x177]

It's not terrible, but I'm not looking forward to someone explaining the symbolism.  Have a feeling they're just painting over the blatant racism of the previous flag with a veneer of dog whisting.


The magnolia is the Mississippi state flower, and Mississippi is nicknamed "The Magnolia State."
The explanation is self-explanatory.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hold on Magnolia - Songs: Ohia
Youtube D93xc7p_yKw
 
Dwedit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they've gone from White Power to White Flower.

/I still hate the IGWT Establishment Clause violation.
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I actually really like it!
Bravo, M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I !!
Ya done good.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In God We Trust = Okay, we'll change it, but we still hate liberals
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: revrendjim: Not the most graphically interesting choice, but it should be less controversial than, say, a noose.

Noose out front shoulda told ya


Fark user imageView Full Size

No no no no WRONG!!!
You were supposed to draw a MOOSE by the tree!
 
