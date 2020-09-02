 Skip to content
 
(WSFA)   You can rest easy: Buffets in Alabama legally allowed to reopen. Now hurry up and get your diabetes and heart disease before you catch the Democratic Conspiracy   (wsfa.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, they really are that dumb.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
" at least one employee's duties include maintaining six feet of distance among customers using the buffet, salad bar, or self-serve drink station. The restaurants also have to "provide hand sanitizer and encourage customers to apply it before they head to the bar to fill their plates."

Who's going to tell them the steam rising from the food will act as a vehicle for an agent like Covid19 to travel in the air. Like riding a magic carpet.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're gonna meet Jeebus on a full stomach.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, it's Alabama. I'm just surprised the buffets ever closed in the first place.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, it's not my fault if Trump wants to drain the swamp through the steamer trays!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get your tropes right, subby, it's 'Democrat hoax'.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was already getting sketchy about buffets in the before time. I don't see myself ever doing the cattle trough waltz again.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do it. Let the Democrat hoax pass through you. Then you can meet Jesus.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sweet jebus, way to hit the pre-existing condition co morbidity crew that are the only people dieing from this fake plague according to the bought and paid CDT
 
mtrac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Lib hoax," Subby.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Dad and Aunts...WWII generation, Loved Buffets and it was their major meals for 3 times a week.

It's sucky food, but they really liked it...lots of choices for a cheap price. I can't fault them that.

I mean we/my generation go to sushi places where they touch raw fish and room temp rice with their hands and we're like OMG SUSHI IS BACK!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh boy! Cold congealed army food!

/ Now if it's a Mongolian Barbecue that's different.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That headline almost made me choke on a green bean.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
