(WDBJ 7 Roanoke)   Seriously, what are the odds of a couple increasing their family size by 9, within a year, with only one via IVF? And natural quadruplets?   (wdbj7.com) divider line
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If the mother took fertility treatments to get pregnant the first time, it could have been carryover when she got pregnant with quadruplets, right?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obviously time for more adoption.

"Junior, I have to tell you, you're adopted. Get your clothes packed."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thats a lot of divorcing going to happen...

/hope not
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How exactly does one afford to support 9 kids?
 
hervatski
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

petuniapup: If the mother took fertility treatments to get pregnant the first time, it could have been carryover when she got pregnant with quadruplets, right?


If she had that many kids at once they put multiple embryos in her.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hervatski: petuniapup: If the mother took fertility treatments to get pregnant the first time, it could have been carryover when she got pregnant with quadruplets, right?

If she had that many kids at once they put multiple embryos in her.


Which is exactly how IVF actually works due to the cost of the procedure. toss a few in and hope at least one will take
 
