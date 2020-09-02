 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   In an email to his neighbors Portland's mayor said it would be "best for me and for everyone else's safety and peace" that he finds a new home   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Storey, Protest, Riot, Portland mayor Ted Wheeler, Building, Civil disobedience, Federal government of the United States, Demonstration  
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should put on a fake beard and join the protesters for an episode of Undercover Boss.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or. And hear me out here. He might tell his police forces to not attack peaceful protestors and instead open a dialog with them?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a two-bedroom condo in the building in 2017 for $840,000 ..."

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.


Yeah. Except he was trying to appease them by pretending to agree with them, and they either knew he was faking or they were bent on destruction and didn't care. It doesn't matter if he moves. Moving will only make it worse. They are after him now.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rioters graffitied and damaged the building and sidewalk and threw a burning bundle of newspapers into retail space on the building's first floor, leading to the arrest of 19 people.

Imagine if the rioters beat the crap out of everyone, shot a couple people, and then none of them got arrested while you had zero legal recourse. Maybe you'd get a bill for the damage you caused to the rioter's fists. I bet you'd feel pretty unsafe in that scenario, wouldn't you?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they put a bird on his condo?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to flee the city you're supposed to be representing, maybe it's time to step down. Just a thought.
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course Chode Wolf wants to use this as an excuse to release his Stasi thugs...
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magats. Trump probably ratted him out to the local militia. But yeah, as mentioned above, there is something inherently wrong about this situation and it's not helping by doing nothing (it seems).
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheeler announced the move in an email to other residents of the 16- floor high-rise on Tuesday, OregonLive.com reported, one day after a crowd of over 200 people gathered outside the building to demand his resignation, leaving fires and broken windows in their wake. Rioters graffitied and damaged the building and sidewalk and threw a burning bundle of newspapers into retail space on the building's first floor, leading to the arrest of 19 people.

So, it's a safe bet the other members of the hi-rise condo will be voting for Trump then, right?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.


Sounds like he's moving to avoid putting neighbors in danger.  Guessing not to another condo.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.


Yeah, nothing says "engage in honest dialogue" like burning someone's picnic table in the middle of the street, vandalizing minority-owned dental office, and setting off fireworks inside the building.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/portland-protests-police-r​iot-mayors-home-black-lives-matter-ted​-wheeler-a9698246.html

Every time the public protests police violence, police show why the protest is justified by clearly breaking the law. Then, the rioting anarchists show why the police have been driven to that level of frustration so as to break the law.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.


Are we pretending this has nothing to do with the President of the United States using his oversized authority and platform to tell his followers to harass him?
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope a crowd of angry people demanding resignation blocks this motherfarker's driveway every day for as long as it takes for him to get his head out of his ass.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Wheeler announced the move in an email to other residents of the 16- floor high-rise on Tuesday, OregonLive.com reported, one day after a crowd of over 200 people gathered outside the building to demand his resignation, leaving fires and broken windows in their wake. Rioters graffitied and damaged the building and sidewalk and threw a burning bundle of newspapers into retail space on the building's first floor, leading to the arrest of 19 people.

So, it's a safe bet the other members of the hi-rise condo will be voting for Trump then, right?


Once Trump is elected, he'll have the power to take care of all this violence.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.

Yeah, nothing says "engage in honest dialogue" like burning someone's picnic table in the middle of the street, vandalizing minority-owned dental office, and setting off fireworks inside the building.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/americas/portland-protests-police-r​iot-mayors-home-black-lives-matter-ted​-wheeler-a9698246.html

Every time the public protests police violence, police show why the protest is justified by clearly breaking the law. Then, the rioting anarchists show why the police have been driven to that level of frustration so as to break the law.


The logic of this post is so twisted and rank, it's basically a dreadlock.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
occ-0-1068-1722.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's moving to a "rioter"-free neighborhood? LOL
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: You made me hit you.


How many happy marriages do you have under your belt with that logic?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in Portland, didn't vote for Ted, but still feel sorry for the guy. No law abiding person should be forced out of their home.

That said, it really seems like the position of mayor (who is also head of police) in Portland is an unwinnable situation.  Without the state federal/ support to back city initiatives (see oregon republican legislature walkouts), the city government is in a week position where it makes promises to all sides, but has no capacity to follow through on any of it (see homelessness problem, road and infrastructure funding).

It's such a political minefield I can't see anybody in either party being able to make real progress. You would need a local candidate with the political capital equivalent to Obama. Neither party here is producing such candidates.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harassing an elected official at his home is a shiat tactic.  This isn't a protest, it's a mob and they should be arrested.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Harassing an elected official at his home is a shiat tactic.  This isn't a protest, it's a mob and they should be arrested.


They were. Which is more than can be said about dirty cops.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Protest your officials in their places of power, not in their homes.

You have a problem with the office, not specifically with the man.  You do not endanger their families, their neighbours.

That raises it to a very personal level, and the escalation is not worth the price.

I would say he is handling the problem correctly.  He is removing the threat to his neighbours by removing himself... and not surrendering his office.  If you want to talk, to protest, you do it at the level of his position... not while he is at home with his farking wife and kids.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...a two-bedroom condo in the building in 2017 for $840,000 ..."

[media1.tenor.com image 478x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


No wonder all they the build are luxury apartments these days. Our leadership thinks $850k is normal.
 
rga184
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Billy Bathsalt: Harassing an elected official at his home is a shiat tactic.  This isn't a protest, it's a mob and they should be arrested.

They were. Which is more than can be said about dirty cops.


Yup. If they were burning or destroying, they should, and did, go to jail.

My friends who have protested say that everything is peaceful and constructive up until about 9-10 pm.  Then either the cops start in on protesters or a bunch of people show up trying to start something.

It's pretty clear to me that the protestors and the rioters are largely (maybe not completely, but largely) two separate groups.  And given the multiple instances of pallets of bricks and other rioting-friendly objects stashed near protest sites early on, I would not be surprised if a few of those rioting elements are there specifically to discredit BLM protesters.

It's the smart play.  If I were a conservative statist, it's what I would do.  The only thing that makes it unlikely is that it's a smart play, and nobody on the trump side is smart.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: So he's moving to a "rioter"-free neighborhood? LOL


The HOA fees in that neighborhood must be sky-high.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.

Yeah, nothing says "engage in honest dialogue" like burning someone's picnic table in the middle of the street, vandalizing minority-owned dental office, and setting off fireworks inside the building.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/americas/portland-protests-police-r​iot-mayors-home-black-lives-matter-ted​-wheeler-a9698246.html

Every time the public protests police violence, police show why the protest is justified by clearly breaking the law. Then, the rioting anarchists show why the police have been driven to that level of frustration so as to break the law.


Nothing says honest dialog like being the police commissioner (he's that too for some weird reason though never being an officer) "standing" with the protestors, getting teargassed, saying how horrible it is, saying they won't use tear gas anymore, having a federal judge say they can't use teargas anymore...

And then continuing to use tear gas against completely peaceful protests every night.  As the mayor AND THE farkING POLICE COMMISIONER he has the power to do so.  I would say it was him that has escalated this.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...in 2017 he paid $817,000 for his 2 bedroom condo.   Ummm...how much do they pay the
mayor of Portland?  Or, is he independently wealthy??
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rga184: UltimaCS: Billy Bathsalt: Harassing an elected official at his home is a shiat tactic.  This isn't a protest, it's a mob and they should be arrested.

They were. Which is more than can be said about dirty cops.

Yup. If they were burning or destroying, they should, and did, go to jail.

My friends who have protested say that everything is peaceful and constructive up until about 9-10 pm.  Then either the cops start in on protesters or a bunch of people show up trying to start something.

It's pretty clear to me that the protestors and the rioters are largely (maybe not completely, but largely) two separate groups.  And given the multiple instances of pallets of bricks and other rioting-friendly objects stashed near protest sites early on, I would not be surprised if a few of those rioting elements are there specifically to discredit BLM protesters.

It's the smart play.  If I were a conservative statist, it's what I would do.  The only thing that makes it unlikely is that it's a smart play, and nobody on the trump side is smart.


I get the feeling these rioting types are being released from custody after a very short period of time only to re-offend. There's a very easy solution to this that involves increased detention times. Unfortunately, stopping these idiots from rioting goes against other idiots principles.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"protestors"

"safety"
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah. Except he was trying to appease them by pretending to agree with them, and they either knew he was faking or they were bent on destruction and didn't care. It doesn't matter if he moves. Moving will only make it worse. They are after him now.


Are "they" the peaceful. self-disciplined, well-intentioned BLM demonstrators or their aggressive and threatening opponents?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: Did they put a bird on his condo?


Yes, a talking Raven.
 
orbister
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: That said, it really seems like the position of mayor (who is also head of police) in Portland is an unwinnable situation. Without the state federal/ support to back city initiatives (see oregon republican legislature walkouts), the city government is in a week position where it makes promises to all sides, but has no capacity to follow through on any of it (see homelessness problem, road and infrastructure funding).


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

orbister: Acidicnads: That said, it really seems like the position of mayor (who is also head of police) in Portland is an unwinnable situation. Without the state federal/ support to back city initiatives (see oregon republican legislature walkouts), the city government is in a week position where it makes promises to all sides, but has no capacity to follow through on any of it (see homelessness problem, road and infrastructure funding).

[media.tenor.com image 480x360]


More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have guns over here.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Protest your officials in their places of power, not in their homes.

You have a problem with the office, not specifically with the man.  You do not endanger their families, their neighbours.

That raises it to a very personal level, and the escalation is not worth the price.

I would say he is handling the problem correctly.  He is removing the threat to his neighbours by removing himself... and not surrendering his office.  If you want to talk, to protest, you do it at the level of his position... not while he is at home with his farking wife and kids.


Change has never come from a position of comfort.  Think people changed their minds and demanded change during any of the major upheavals in this country, or any other country's history for that matter, when people are content?  It worked oh so well for the civil rights movement right?  It wasn't making people uncomfortable that brought around change?  It was purely political power that did it?

And people do have a problem with the man himself.

So if he's comfortable do you think he'll do anything about it?  Nah.  He's already proven he won't change or do anything for that matter.  He is the head of the police and the mayor.  He experienced the unecessary tear gassing.  He said he would stop it.  He got ordered by a judge to stop it, but they're still teargassing peaceful protestors.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.

Yeah, nothing says "engage in honest dialogue" like burning someone's picnic table in the middle of the street, vandalizing minority-owned dental office, and setting off fireworks inside the building.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/americas/portland-protests-police-r​iot-mayors-home-black-lives-matter-ted​-wheeler-a9698246.html

Every time the public protests police violence, police show why the protest is justified by clearly breaking the law. Then, the rioting anarchists show why the police have been driven to that level of frustration so as to break the law.


They marched to city hall and said "we want to talk", but the police threw tear gas at them.  So they marched to the police stations and said "we want to talk", but the police again threw tear gas at them.  So now they are at the "you attack us instead of talking, so we will reciprocate; we will not be ignored".  Maybe if the police didn't start the violence by shooting Black people with guns, and then shooting peaceful protesters with rubber bullets, then maybe the protesters wouldn't have to use the same levels of violence in response.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Maybe he should put on a fake beard and join the protesters for an episode of Undercover Boss.


So he can be maced again?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: orbister: Acidicnads: That said, it really seems like the position of mayor (who is also head of police) in Portland is an unwinnable situation. Without the state federal/ support to back city initiatives (see oregon republican legislature walkouts), the city government is in a week position where it makes promises to all sides, but has no capacity to follow through on any of it (see homelessness problem, road and infrastructure funding).

[media.tenor.com image 480x360]

More like:
[Fark user image image 425x429]
We have guns over here.


And that white supremacist thug learned that the hard way when he attacked protesters.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aren't you glad you bent your knee to these terrorists? Look at how much they appreciate you, cuck!
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean after he did nothing to quell the riots--ACTIVELY doing nothing, as in telling police to stand down and telling Trump to shove the National Guard up his ass--his peaceful protester buddies are breaking windows and setting fires in his condo building?

Does he think they'll just stop if he's not there anymore?
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: It worked oh so well for the civil rights movement right?


If the civil rights movement had worked, there wouldn't be BLM protests.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: dkulprit: It worked oh so well for the civil rights movement right?

If the civil rights movement had worked, there wouldn't be BLM protests.


It took an armed conflict and hundreds of thousands of dead Americans and dead traitors just to end slavery.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Aren't you glad you bent your knee to these terrorists? Look at how much they appreciate you, cuck!


He paid lip service to BLM while continuing to let the cops act like thugs. He tried to play both sides, and now both sides hate him.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So explain this to me:  is he so bad that both justified protesters and those acting on orders from Il Douche want him gone?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.


What's the matter?  The mayor of Portland isn't "woke" enough for you?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dkulprit: peaceful protestors


You can't be serious.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.

What's the matter?  The mayor of Portland isn't "woke" enough for you?


That's the problem with you conservatives.  You are so batshiat insane with your belief system that you think everybody to the left of you is "woke" or a "socialist".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: The_Sponge: blender61: Or
It might be better if you came to the table with an open mind and engage in honest dialogue with the people you represent.
Then maybe you wouldn't "have" to move.

Oh who am I kidding. Just move. It's so much easier than listening to things you don't want to hear or deal with.
It won't stop the protests and moving will only buy you a short respite until you are found out. There is a old saying, you can run but you can't hide.

The entire purpose of a protest is one of uncomfortably. It's a basic three step process.
We will not be ignored. We are tired of being ignored. Now, you can no longer ignore us.

I'm not Portland, but something is clearly not right.

What's the matter?  The mayor of Portland isn't "woke" enough for you?

That's the problem with you conservatives.  You are so batshiat insane with your belief system that you think everybody to the left of you is "woke" or a "socialist".


I know that you have to be a libby lib to get elected in a city like Portland.
 
