 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Enterprising and courageous Flat Earthers set out on voyage to find the edge, wind up 225 miles BEHIND where they started. Almost like they went all the way around   (coasttocoastam.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Sicily, Earth, maddening experience, lack of nautical navigation skills, seaside town of Termini Imerese, strange saga, local officials, flat wound  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 10:02 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, the sheer idiocy of flat-earthers is enough to drive me off the edge of the planet.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I want to get the Flat Earthers and Hollow Earthers together and watch them fight.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Protip: They aren't serious.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flat Earthers are just doing it to get a laugh. They don't believe it for a minute.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're so dumb they warped space around them!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They set off to prove that the Earth was flat... but they eventually came around.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Aye, three days into the journey, we all go WHEEE!"

Chris Porter on Flat Earthers
Youtube vamIr3gLb4A
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.