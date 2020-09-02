 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   On VJ Day, it's only right that we reflect back on the instrument of surrender, and the fact that Canada signed in the wrong spot. Soorry   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So France, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand are still at war with Japan. Sorry, old friends, we can't bail you out this time. Japan is, as they say, too big to fail.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So that is why they are always saying "Soorry"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's an important reason for it, but why not just have the French representative sign on the Canadian line and the other two can sign on their lines?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: I'm sure there's an important reason for it, but why not just have the French representative sign on the Canadian line and the other two can sign on their lines?


Why not just type up another form?
 
