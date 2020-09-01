 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Last night, Seattle Police threw a parade   (twitter.com)
    More: Murica, shot  
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
You know who else liked parades?
whidbey [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
And they wonder why people hate their farking fascist asses.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
That's just their way of saying "we can murder you with impunity, and if you complain about it we'll beat and arrest you, then brag about it."

How is this not a police state?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
What, exactly, was there to prove with that little stunt?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Oh it is.

How is this not torture?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
If SPD can take a couple of hours to drive 30 of their cars in a circle, and the rest of the city got by just fine without them, it would seem those 30 cars and their occupants aren't really needed by the city.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Or better yet, replaced by social workers with budgets that can actually help people.

The police are the first line intended to defend the interest of the ruling class.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
They are pumping themselves up for the coming shiatshow when they attempt to reclaim east precinct station. They've already barricaded it and I expect them to start digging a moat soon.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Tantrum parade!  Weeee!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

Bunch of jerks driving in a circle soooo...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  
What a bunch of crybaby b*tches.
 
skyotter
29 minutes ago  
Virtue signaling crybabies
 
Voiceofreason01
29 minutes ago  
There is nothing quite so thin-skinned as a straight, white conservative man.
 
Summoner101
28 minutes ago  
I sure hope nobody was murdered, raped, robbed, or otherwise violently harassed in the thirty minutes these cops were doing fark all on duty.
 
21-37-42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  
Local media pick up on this?  I'd love to hear the explanation.
 
Jesterling
27 minutes ago  
Tax dollars well spent.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
25 minutes ago  
Yeah, just like in Kenosha it's like the police are out to prove their critics' points for them....if the police can waste equipment, fuel and time all paid for by us, they sure as hell can live with a sizable budget cut.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
And they all magically now crossed into overtime for the rest of the week
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
T minus 2 months, 2 days, and counting.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
Seattle is such a weird mix of super hipsters and backwoods cousin farking rednecks.
 
trappedspirit
24 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it worked then
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
Missing from this thread;  the Fark loose association of oral-on-boot fetishists complaining about how much of a disruption those noisy protesters are.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
Cops are getting pissed. Lots more people are going to die because these adults can't stop killing black people randomly.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
My kingdom for a rocket launcher.  Something like that would have broken up the wagon train quite nicely.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
23 minutes ago  
How many buildings did they torch?
 
HerptheDerp
21 minutes ago  
The SPD makes a better case for defunding them than any protesters ever could.
 
freidog
21 minutes ago  
How many hours of overtime do you think they billed the city for their little tantrum?
 
HerptheDerp
20 minutes ago  

That they can
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
20 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  

I just checked the three main local news sites. Not a peep.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, the city recorded a record reduction in violent crimes during that time.
 
dryknife
19 minutes ago  
At least they didn't play bagpipes

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
19 minutes ago  
Regrettably it appears that rather than saying, hey wait a minute, I don't have to shoot first and make up excuses later, the police are digging in their heels and saying the shootings will continue until morale improves.

Consequently we should be expecting more police shootings, with more protests thereafter, and probably riots, arson, and so on.
 
UltimaCS
17 minutes ago  

Better question: How many of them are going to get their ass kicked & jailed? It's a much smaller number than the people committing arson, and the reason why the country has become a shiatshow. But you knew that, and wanted to feel like you accomplished something by "triggering the libs."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3L4YrGaR8E4
 
A'isha P.
16 minutes ago  

None.

They only torched justice, integrity, and their dedication to serving the public instead of the other way around.
 
1funguy
15 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.


... Go on...
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

That I would welcome.

Bagpipes are awesome.

The Massed Pipes and Drums | Edinburgh Military Tattoo
 
Jesterling
15 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.


Any chance we'll be getting a third Kill Bill movie?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x400]


Love the kilts, and yes, love the bagpipes, but what I truly, truly hate is that farking haircut.   WTF is that?   I see it elsewhere as well.   Is it some "high and tight" thing?  And why are cops cutting their hair like that?   Well, yeah I know...
 
reveal101
13 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.

Any chance we'll be getting a third Kill Bill movie?


Snort
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.

Any chance we'll be getting a third Kill Bill movie?


Uma Thurman added a no feet clause to her contract, so no.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
12 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.

Any chance we'll be getting a third Kill Bill movie?

Uma Thurman added a no feet clause to her contract, so no.


I mean, uh. I wouldn't know. Why are you asking me?
 
Soup4Bonnie
12 minutes ago  
SPD realigns to add 100 patrol officers

also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
9 minutes ago  
Buffalo Springfield - Stop Children What's That Sound
Youtube bjSpO2B6G4s


What a field day for the heat.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: How many buildings did they torch?


hOw mAnY bUiLdInGs *fart noises.*

Hey genius, people are only torching buildings because police are acting like this. If you wanna be like upset that people are torching buildings over police killing people, then maybe you should be upset at police killing people, first?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  
Captain Caltrops to the rescue!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  

I'd really wish we'd call fascists something other than boot lickers. I'll have you know, that there's nothing sexier than having a woman stand on my crotch while telling me to lick the sole of her heels, and my dominatrix nor I condone fascism.

... Go on...


I've been told that Fark is not your personal erotica, so no, I won't go into lurid detail about how I cannot sleep unless she sits on my face until I pass out from hypoxia.
 
Soup4Bonnie
3 minutes ago  
Protesting the sweeps at Cal Anderson Park.  This was also last night.  Protesters were said to have cleared out right after this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
