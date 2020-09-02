 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Motorcycle for sale   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, South Dakota, Black Hills, U.S. state, Motorcycle rally, North Dakota, Minnesota, Native Americans in the United States  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One owner, slightly used, may have to disinfect.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Montrose - Bad Motor Scooter
Youtube tk52nGxF-jc
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FREE CAT!!
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit subby, that's cold.

You didn't even mention the toy hauler for sale.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he also had UNDERLYING CONDITIONS.

So it doesn't count.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's just sad that someone died because they were dumb.

I get it, it happens every single day, but it's still sad.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No big loss 😂
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Improving the economy and creating job openings was part of his platform.  Thanks Mr. President.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can hospitals in the US put liens on patient property to cover outstanding bills?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gopher321: One owner, slightly used, may have to disinfect.


I'd say that one owner is a little more than 'slightly" used; it has reached the end of of its service life
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least he took himself out doing what he loved, I guess?

Shame he almost definitely infected other people, though.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is motorcyclists dying after refusing to follow health guidelines about preventing spread of an airborne, pandemic disease how we Make America Great Again?
 
mudpants
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Morons
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Yeah, but he also had UNDERLYING CONDITIONS.

So it doesn't count.


If he had died in a motorcycle accident, I wonder if they would have blamed it on underlying conditions.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: TheSwizz: Yeah, but he also had UNDERLYING CONDITIONS.

So it doesn't count.

If he had died in a motorcycle accident, I wonder if they would have blamed it on underlying conditions.


It wasn't that semi truck that pulped him against the median that killed him. It was his bum knee.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His pipes must not have been loud enough.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"In a steel hearse I ride..."
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd like to know the stats on people dying after sturgis under normal conditions.  I bet covid doesn't make a dent.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
(shrug) This is what they wanted.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Motorhead - Iron Horse / Born To Lose (Official Audio)
Youtube HVUqfdzcCtY


He rides a road
That don't have no end
An open highway
Without any bends
Tramp and his stallion
Alone in a dream
Proud in his colours
As the chromium gleams

On Iron Horse he flies
On Iron Horse he gladly dies
Iron Horse his wife
Iron Horse his life

He rides the road
Lives life fast
Don't try to hide
When the die has been cast
He rides the whirlwind
That cuts to the bone
Wasted forever
And ferociously stoned

On Iron Horse he flies
On Iron Horse he gladly dies
Iron Horse his wife
Iron Horse his life

Yeah, slide it to me!

One day, one day
They'll go for the sun
Together they'll slide
On the eternal run
Wasted forever
On speed bikes and booze
Yeah tramp and the brothers
All born to lose

On Iron Horse he flies
On Iron Horse he gladly dies
Iron Horse his wife
Iron Horse his life
Iron Horse his wife
Iron Horse his life
Iron Horse his wife
Iron Horse his life
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But he had so much stigginit left ahead of him.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Just switch the last verse to "Iron Lung" and it's perfect.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That doesn't count because he had underlying conditions.

I'm sure the remaining 60-something attendees of Sturgis are in MUCH better health.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: TheSwizz: Yeah, but he also had UNDERLYING CONDITIONS.

So it doesn't count.

If he had died in a motorcycle accident, I wonder if they would have blamed it on underlying conditions.



The condition of underlying a truck?
 
Tenga
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nobody mentions the people who managed to live.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tenga: Nobody mentions the people who managed to live.


Exactly.  Nobody in this town mentions all the times I didn't have sex with a goat.
 
