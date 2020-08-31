 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   Boomer charged with being racist who can't draw   (patch.com) divider line
48
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?


Sigh...

Remember 2014, when the government being full of secret Nazis was just the plot of a comic book movie with Captain America?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

He was blind to their tyranny.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three first names?
Good thing he didn't have an axe...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lee faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Yeah right. He'll get a slap on the wrist and be told "Don't do that again"

/not even sure if he'll get the slap
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 70 year old should know what a swastika looks like.  And fark apple for not having this word in their dictionary.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?


That's how I read it.

Still, if you're going to protest, have a clear message.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Bootleg: Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?

That's how I read it.

Still, if you're going to protest, have a clear message.


Yeah, it looks like a critique. But it also looks like encroaching senility, so who knows? The article sure didn't help clarify anything.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is a 70-year-old pissed at our government, which appears jam-packed full of white supremacists and neo-Nazi sympathizers. He vandalized a federal building.

I suspect we're looking at an anti-fascist, not a racist.
 
Off2403
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about Ben Garrison.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on earth would they put a huge air intake right where people walk in front of a federal building? Could've been a lot worse. I'm going to guess that building was built before 9/11.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's saying the US government is fascistic, which is something Farkers post every day if not every thread.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Why on earth would they put a huge air intake right where people walk in front of a federal building? Could've been a lot worse. I'm going to guess that building was built before 9/11.


Thats where most of the air is.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I suspect we're looking at an anti-fascist, not a racist.


This.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: FormlessOne: I suspect we're looking at an anti-fascist, not a racist.

This.


here to smart that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: a huge air intake right where people walk in front of a federal building


MIB offices
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some antifa nutter must be proud of grandpa.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: A 70 year old should know what a swastika looks like.  And fark apple for not having this word in their dictionary.


You chose... poorly...
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Still, if you're going to protest, have a clear message.


OK Done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?


Maybe just that particular air intake.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Some antifa nutter must be proud of grandpa.


Depends on whether the gov't is full of nazis because jackboots are stomping protesters or the gov't is full of nazis because they're making him wear a mask

Even money on antifa or maga
 
oopsboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
im more interested in the fact that this man is apparently a vampire who cannot be photographed...

how to fark in 2020 does not a single news agency have the picture of someone who was arrested for a federal crime?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phishrace: Why on earth would they put a huge air intake right where people walk in front of a federal building? Could've been a lot worse. I'm going to guess that building was built before 9/11.


My first guess would be that those serve either underground parking or a subway.

Anyone?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.redd.it image 466x350]
He was blind to their tyranny.


"Shouldn't the bucket be on your head?"
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?


Yup. Subby had a narrative but didn't think it out too well.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Sean VasDeferens: Some antifa nutter must be proud of grandpa.

Depends on whether the gov't is full of nazis because jackboots are stomping protesters or the gov't is full of nazis because they're making him wear a mask

Even money on antifa or maga


What an interesting world you live in.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA:Read more at CBS Boston

The "More", in its entirety: "Lee is due in federal court Monday afternoon."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blondambition: "Shouldn't the bucket be on your head?"


Move along, Betty.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Sean VasDeferens: Some antifa nutter must be proud of grandpa.

Depends on whether the gov't is full of nazis because jackboots are stomping protesters or the gov't is full of nazis because they're making him wear a mask

Even money on antifa or maga


Something a leftest doesn't like: Nazi!

Something a rightest doesn't like: Commie!

From some people, these words are meaningless. You know who you are.

Actual Nazis and Commies know how to draw their symbols. But both are deliberately irrelevant groups of twits.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drayno76: gunther_bumpass: Still, if you're going to protest, have a clear message.

OK Done.

[Fark user image 251x169]


He would say something like "Give me your face"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if he thinks it is bad here, he can go to Germany and ask how it used to be.....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Did he mean the Government was full of Nazis?


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gerard Richard Lee was arrested Friday and charged with one count or injuring or depredating government property.

Glanced and thought it said decapitating.  I was both horrified and impressed.

And yeah, he's fighting Nazis, not cheering for them.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phishrace: Why on earth would they put a huge air intake right where people walk in front of a federal building?



Because the government sucks?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Actual Nazis and Commies know how to draw their symbols. But both are deliberately irrelevant groups of twits.


Strictly speaking, there are hardly any actual Nazis left. What we have today are angry morons who latched onto Nazi ideas and built up their own version, and they're entirely likely to get the symbols wrong. They've gotten almost everything else wrong in life, so them screwing up a basic stick drawing should come as no surprise.
 
face bacon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dr.Fey: FormlessOne: I suspect we're looking at an anti-fascist, not a racist.

This.

here to smart that.


I smart your smart
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drayno76: gunther_bumpass: Still, if you're going to protest, have a clear message.

OK Done.

[Fark user image 251x169]


Die in a heroically pointless manner and then get better.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
one count or injuring or depredating government property.

I'm less interested in the dude's political affiliation, and more interested in how one injures an inanimate object.
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Actual Nazis and Commies know how to draw their symbols. But both are deliberately irrelevant groups of twits.

Strictly speaking, there are hardly any actual Nazis left. What we have today are angry morons who latched onto Nazi ideas and built up their own version, and they're entirely likely to get the symbols wrong. They've gotten almost everything else wrong in life, so them screwing up a basic stick drawing should come as no surprise.


Do you know what we call people who latch onto nazi ideals and symbols? You'll never see the answer coming.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he had painted that swastika on the nearby Boston City Hall, it would have been an improvement.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: GRCooper: Sean VasDeferens: Some antifa nutter must be proud of grandpa.

Depends on whether the gov't is full of nazis because jackboots are stomping protesters or the gov't is full of nazis because they're making him wear a mask

Even money on antifa or maga

What an interesting world you live in.


If only your dad had been Snip VasDeferens then the world I live in would be a much better place
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: Why on earth would they put a huge air intake right where people walk in front of a federal building? Could've been a lot worse. I'm going to guess that building was built before 9/11.


I'd bet that it's an exhaust for an underground parking deck. The main building has louvers all around the top floor for HVAC, and as an intake, it would allow too much precipitation in.
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 499x375]


Someone call AD Police
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EdgeRunner: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Actual Nazis and Commies know how to draw their symbols. But both are deliberately irrelevant groups of twits.

..... What we have today are angry morons who latched onto Nazi ideas and built up their own version...


Thisity this.  They are not a government entity exterminating millions of people because of who they call God.  They are straight up wannabes.

I've met more than a few at biker events.  I've never met one where I'd think, "Wow, this guy is smart."  Maybe it's all the Nazi-ish prison tatts that is swaying my judgement.
 
