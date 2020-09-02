|
Fark NotNewsletter: Leaving in a jetpack, don't know when I'll be back again
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-09-02 2:31:27 PM
More: FarkBlog
posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 2:36 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
This week's News Meta has been a little strange. I'm attributing it to the leftover fatigue from the DNC and RNC respectively, both of which required a lot of news coverage. As well as Falwell Jr. stories, although I'm pleased to report there have been no new pool boys this week. My favorite story of the week so far was the guy in the jetpack who buzzed a flight inbound to LAX at 3,000 feet. Incidentally, I texted Adam Savage, who is an avid Farker, to see if he was doing any test flying in his titanium Iron Man suit. He said he was in San Francisco at the time and has no idea who jetpack man could even be. If anyone else has any leads, be sure to let us know.
We've got a Fark news livestream coming up at 5 p.m. Eastern today; I'm still putting it together. It's science-heavy today, for whatever reason. Join us at 5 p.m. or feel free to check it out later, we've got all the recent livestreams available in our video section on Twitch.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Nadie_AZ knew which class Liberty University students are most eager to attend this semester
OptionC reminded us what the true definition of "marriage" is
west.la.lawyer knew about a popular elective at Liberty University
maxandgrinch discussed the danger posed by Hurricane Laura
Mr. Coffee Nerves hoped "The Batman" would finally shed some light on a missing plot point
Naido figured there was no audience participation after all
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar pointed out how silly it would be to write your emergency information on an index card with a Sharpie and put it in a bag in your pocket if you're in the path of a hurricane
Fingerware Error wanted to take a science class at Liberty University
Al Roker's Forecast found a company to sell doughnuts that have been glazed 25 times
whither_apophis noticed something truly amazing during news coverage of Hurricane Laura
Smart:
Nadie_AZ knew which class Liberty University students are most eager to attend this semester
xalres asked people to look at what happened to Jacob Blake from another point of view
luna1580 shared what it's like to go without showering for a while
WilderKWight considered an appropriate way to continue including Black Panther in Marvel movies
EvilEgg pointed out that one celebrity was wearing the "Brokini" style long before these guys came along
OldRod discussed a high school's ridiculous policies
W_Scarlet reminded us to not judge the harmless things that make other people happy
WilderKWight had an idea for addressing T'Challa's death in the next movie
Adolf Oliver Nipples thought that police officers should try looking at things differently
JohnnyApocalypse translated a confusing gamer tweet into English for us
CSB Sunday Morning: Goofy memories
Smart: rickythepenguin went to a lot of trouble to see the Grateful Dead
Funny: Ker_Thwap showed that the rules of basketball are simple and finite. Any sports dad would have known
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: JerseyTim described the frustration of trying to advise a spouse who's failing at "taking care of business"
Smart: Badafuco looked at someone feeling smug about making a wisecrack to the ex while paying child support
Smart: meg12279 discussed parents giving up a child because he or she has cognitive and physical disabilities
Smart: brap shared something beautiful
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village knew the best way to sell your handguns
Funny: unremarkable asterisk wanted to see if Solty Dog's kokeshi tastes good
Funny: merrillvillain forgot what cats are like
Politics Funny:
JulieAzel626 explained why it was actually necessary for a cop to jump up and kick a cooperating man in the back
King Something called a professional to help when the chair of Maryland's delegation to the RNC mentioned two revered "segregationists," Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman
scottydoesntknow had inside information about Jerry Falwell Jr.'s resignation
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed that inclines are hard for a lot of people, not just Donald Trump
Martian_Astronomer discovered that the more we learn about Q, the more questions we have
Politics Smart:
growinthings explained why you don't have to worry that people will turn in fraudulent ballots
Circusdog320 gave an example of how voting by mail or drop-off is verified
Codenamechaz pointed out where some of the confusion about "the economy" comes from
Benevolent Misanthrope defended Trump against accusations that he's taking orders from Putin
king of vegas figured out what would give Trump the lowest TV ratings he's ever had
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
kabloink revealed an echo from the past
gaslight heard you like thread badges
Driver refused to reflect on anything
Yammering_Splat_Vector made this chicken a little less frightening, truth be told
kabloink showed that this angry guy has just about had it with this sort of thing
RedZoneTuba figured out what bone spurs actually are
maxandgrinch shared literature about a strong woman who knows what she wants
Herb Utsmelz demonstrated the best thing to do when someone scary tells you to beat it
Yammering_Splat_Vector made things more comfortable for the guy in Driver's Photoshop
Thrakkorzog gave this bird a new play area
Fartist Friday: Create lemony art in honor of "National Lemon Juice Day"
RedZoneTuba showed us that 2020 is just playing a cruel game with us. Be sure to check out the rest of the fun and creative entries.
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake:Show & Tell 3: Happy Accidents. Show us an art project that came out differently than expected but became a Happy Accident. All mediums allowed including art programs.
Farktography:
kittyhas1000legs won Farktography Contest No. 799: "Animal Kingdom 2" with an adorable singing or screaming or yawning squirrel. Make sure you check out the whole thread, especially if you are fond of animals.
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on last week's Quiz, where we learned that I am not the only Farker who had cinnamon and sugar together in a shaker when I was younger. On the Quiz itself, technomuse comes out on top with an even 1000 and has the sole password to the 1000 Club Zoom Meeting, where we'll be playing all the movies Drew deemed were just too terrible for the Friday Night Movie Night Twitch stream. 4th Horseman made second with 939, and bud jones took third with 930. TheMothership came in fourth with 907, and Autoerotic Defenestration finished out the top 5 with 903.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was surprisingly over the newest member of the 12-figure club. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that with Facebook's latest stock surge, Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion. In the meantime, Jeff Bezos last week hit $200 billion a few months after a $65 billion divorce, so Mark needs to step up his game. I'm guessing his publicist is pushing for a sex tape, so look for that soon.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over how British Airways goes about updating the on-board navigational databases of its fleet of 747's. 87% of quiztakers knew that they still used the original system of 3.5" floppies that came with the planes. No word on if they still play Oregon Trail on their monochrome monitors, but I'm guessing the flight engineers have long made use of the convenient push-button cup holders just below the floppy drive.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was a modern pop culture stumper. Only 29% of quiztakers knew that the previous week's debut of "Dynamite" by the K-Pop band BTS had shattered YouTube records for debut viewings, with 3 million concurrent views at the time it went live, and 101 million views in its first 24 hours. By Contrast, "WAP" received "only" 26 million views in its first 24 hours, which is still the record for an all-female collaboration. Perhaps Cardi B should consider pyrotechnics or something in her next video.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about New York City's newest shop dedicated to a single brand of candy. 83% of quiztakers knew that the original "Moon Men" candy became "Sour Patch Kids" in the 1980's for some reason. Probably to associate themselves with the super-popular gross-out Garbage Pail Kids trading cards and Razzie-award-nominated-but-not-winning movie. So thank you to Mondelez International for memorializing this rip-off of a fine cultural touchstone in 80's culture.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
