 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Walgreens says "Let's Stay Together". Al Green demands to know who's responsible   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 02 Sep 2020 at 3:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheer brilliance!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda amazed this hasn't been done before.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Al Green got a laugh out of it makes it all the better.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone who is Full Of Fire, Simply Beautiful, Still in Love With You and Tired of Being Alone
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everything about that is hilarious. I wonder who sent it to him, or if it's in Memphis where he lives. I'm going to grin for a few hours over this!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone throw some grits on this thread cause we are done!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theflatline: Someone throw some grits on this thread cause we are done!


Oh no you didn't!
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Everything about that is hilarious. I wonder who sent it to him, or if it's in Memphis where he lives. I'm going to grin for a few hours over this!


I think this is the artist.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Al Green might not be your thing and that is alright, but if you dislike Green you're automatically not a good person in my book.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.