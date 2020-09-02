 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gannett Images)   Caption this bashful lion   (gannett-cdn.com) divider line
21
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
....and then she just reached over and touched my testicles, I've never been so humiliated in my life....


/short memory?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Heeeeeeeere's Johnny!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Can somebody please tell me, how much does a wheema weigh ?

/ a wheema weigh
// a wheema weigh
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No, I'm a lion.  For lyin' you'll have to visit the White House next door.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WHAT THE?.....OMG!   Great Mufasa.....thank you for the crunchy virgin!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎶"I'm a lion, hear me roar ... " 🎶
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of the jungle my ass.  More like King of nothing at this point.  "Looks like a trap" he said.  No way I said, who would ever set a trap way out here I said?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEY MA, THERE'S A WEIRD GINGER OUT HERE!!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Put 'em up, put 'em up! Which one of you first? I'll fight you both together if you want. I'll fight you with one paw tied behind my back. I'll fight you standing on one foot. I'll fight you with my eyes closed... ohh, pullin' an axe on me, eh? Sneaking up on me, eh? Why, I'll... Ruff!"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it safe to come out? I'm over this quarantine bull shiat!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like turtles.
 
MyrtleT [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pool boy is so hot with my lioness.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cecil the lion is flabbergasted as Joe Exotic unloads yet another truckload of expired meat for dinner."
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I should buy a boat"
 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FFS stop asking me about Narnia!  I am not Aslan!
 
gwenners
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ It's a Lion Get In The Car!

(Now with voting enabled)
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
2020 sucks. I'm not coming out until January. Are yougoing to try and make me? I'm a farking lion, go ahead and try.
 
Cache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one makes fun of my face mask.
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.